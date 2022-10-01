Football DeKalb vs. Waubonsie Valley 09.30.22

It’s week six of high school football. The DeKalb Barbs travel upstate to face off against Waubonsie Valley, a team who is still looking for their first win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

We start this game with Waubonsie being forced to punt. Ethan McCarter is back to receive as he bobs and weaves his way through two warrior defenders before avoiding another tackle, taking the punt return 85 yards for the opening touchdown.

Next drive for the Warriors and they are facing a third and long. Luke Elsea finds Tyler Threat in the middle who breaks a tackle and runs for a 30 yard gain.

Same drive for the Warriors. Luke Elsea has a lot time and he fires through the gap to find Will Maxey for a big gain.

Turning the big plays into points. Elsea steps back and finds Trent Selby who makes his way into the end zone for a Warriors touchdown.

Under five minutes to play in the first quarter. Adrien McVicar hands off to Xavier Dandridge who finds the gap as he gets the Barbs into the red zone.

Next play and McVicar hands off to Jamari Brown who fights his way into the end zone making it 14-6 DeKalb.

Second Quarter

Starting the second quarter. Its fourth and five for DeKalb as McVicar finds an out stretched Ethan McCarter on the sideline for a huge first down.

Capitalizing on the big fourth down play is the Barbs as Talen Tate runs through the crowd for the touchdown putting DeKalb up 21-6.

Third Quarter

Skipping to the Middle of the third quarter. Luke Elsea hands off to Tyler Threat who gets stuck in the middle of the pack and before he goes down the ball is striped from him by LaBrian Carrington who runs for 45 yards the other direction.

Once again DeKalb makes use of the big play as Talen Tate gets the handoff and with a couple nice blocks it allows him to run in his second touchdown of the game. The Barbs extend their lead to 22.

Nine seconds left on the clock in the 3rd quarter and WV is forced to punt. Ethan McCarter is back to receive again and much similar to the opening touchdown he runs the distance for a 75 yard punt return touchdown. DeKalb with a demanding 35-6 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Waubonsie desperately trying to get something going in the fourth quarter. Luke Elsea fires a dime into the arms of Tyler Threat for a massive gain.

Same drive as the Warriors face a fourth and two. Luke Elsea steps back in the pocket and fires over the top to find a wide open Sean Bizon for the touchdown. Warriors still trail 35-13.

Next possession for the Barbs. Adrien McVicar hands off to Xavier Dandridge who shows off his speed as the junior is hardly touched on the 80 yard touchdown run.

DeKalb proved to be to much to handle for the Warriors as they take this one by a score of 49-13.

