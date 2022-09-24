Football Friday 2022 // Week Five

The calendar has turned to fall and football weather has followed suit. We are now past the halfway point of the high school football regular season with Week Five providing big time opportunities for teams looking to turn their seasons around or solidify their status as a state contender. Let’s get to the Week Five highlights! Football Friday is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central

The Wildhawk trophy on the line with Naperville Central hosting Neuqua Valley in battle between a pair of 3-1 teams. A big matchup for both squads, each hoping to move into first place in the DVC with a victory.

In the opening quarter, Neuqua offense on the move as Ryan Mohler fakes the handoff and rolls to his left before waltzing into the end zone. A one yard touchdown run on the bootleg to make it 7-0 Cats.

The Neuqua Valley defense has been outstanding all season long and this game would be no exception. Nicholas Lendino makes an incredible one handed interception to end a Redhawk drive, keeping his team in front.

Into the second quarter, NV looking to add to the lead. Mohler throws it deep but the only one there is Central defensive back Logan Ellison. He weaves his way through the defense, picks up some nice blocks and takes is 54 yards for the pick six. We head to the third quarter all tied at 7-7.

Third quarter now, Wildcats driving once again. Mohler back to pass and this time he finds his target in tight end Ryan Mascari. Neuqua goes up 14-7 and the stifling defense keeps the Redhawks at bay from there. The Wildcats move to 2-0 in DVC play after the 14-7 road win.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley

The Eola bowl between Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley is hosted by the Mustangs this season. Metea hoping to make it back to back wins over their rivals for the first time ever, while both teams are in search for their first W of the season.

Opening quarter of play, Luke Elsea hits receiver Tyler Threat on the bubble screen. The Warrior has been a major threat in the passing game for the green and gold this season as he breaks a pair of tackles and goes 37 yards for the touchdown. 7-0 WV.

Not much scoring until the 4th quarter. Metea Valley trailing 7-3, but driving into Waubonsie territory. Quarterback Noah Larson stands tall in the pocket as he takes a big hit while delivering a pass to a wide open Christian Smith. The Mustangs take a 10-7 lead on the 36 yard throw and catch.

After a defensive stop, MV knocking on the door again. Noach Larson keeps the ball himself and rumbles into the end zone from four yards out. 17-7 Metea Valley.

Waubonsie trying to make something happen late, but Elsea is picked off by Evan Hall. The Mustangs pick up win number one on the season over the Warriors. The first ever win over Waubonsie on Metea’s home field.

DeKalb vs. Naperville North

Naperville North back home after a tough loss to Neuqua Valley a week ago. The Huskies welcome the red hot Barbs from DeKalb, winners of three straight for a high stakes clash.

First offensive play of the game. DeKalb hands off to Talen Tate who goes right up the gut and finds a lot of open field. He turns on the jets and 80 yards later and DeKalb keeps the good times rolling with a 7-0 lead just 20 seconds into the game!

But the Huskies get the offense going. After a Luke Williams touchdown catch, Aidan Gray puts his team in front 14-7 on this connection with Luke Pettaway. This game heads into halftime all tied at 14-14 apiece.

Early in the third quarter, Aidan Gray rolls to his right, buys some time and fires to Luke Williams. The junior makes the catch and turns up field before shaking DeKalb defenders thanks to some nifty cutbacks. Williams puts North back in front on his second TD of the night.

The Huskies open up the flood gates on offense in the second half. Aidan Gray continues his big night with a deep ball to Cole Arl who takes it in for the score. Naperville North with a much needed bounce back 38-21 win before the Crosstown Classic next Friday.

Benet Academy vs. Marian Catholic

Benet Academy hits the road for the first time this season, traveling out to Chicago Heights to face Marian Catholic. The Redwings in must win mode after back to back losses while the Spartans enter the game 3-1.

After a scoreless first quarter, Marian Catholic quarterback Carter Magerski throws to Kyle Thomas who breaks free and sprints into the end zone. 7-0 Spartans.

Later in the half, Benet drives all the way to the goal line. Michael Lawler plunges his way into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.

Redwings back in the red zone once again later in the second quarter. Jake Hoeppel fakes a handoff and heads towards the end zone himself. The QB wins the race to the pylon and puts Benet in front 13-7. The Redwings make it a 20-7 halftime lead after a touchdown pass to Pierce Walsh.

In the fourth quarter, Marian Catholic trailing 20-14, but time and time again the Redwing defense stands tall. Ben Jones breaks up the 4th down pass as the Redwings with a big time road victory, improving to 2-3 on the season.

Standings and Schedules

Taking a look at the standings following the Week 5 contests, Neuqua Valley now stands alone atop the DVC after the win over Naperville Central. A bit of a logjam in the middle with Naperville North in second place, but Central and DeKalb well within range of a conference title. Metea Valley keeps the glimmer of playoff hope alive thanks to the win over Waubonsie.

In the CCL/ESCC Green Division, it was a very successful night for all teams involved. Notre Dame took down St. Viator, St. Rita blew out Carmel Catholic and Nazareth shut out St. Patrick.

Sticking with that conference, next week is a big one with Benet Academy traveling to Niles to face Notre Dame. Nazareth will be at home to welcome St. Rita.

In the DVC the marquee matchup will be the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic between Naperville North and Naperville Central. The game will be played once again at North Central College and can be seen live on NCTV17.org next Friday night at 7pm. Metea Valley has a tough task in trying to make it back to back wins as they will play at Neuqua Valley. Waubonsie Valley hopes to play spoiler at home to DeKalb. Another week in the books, still plenty of exciting action to come on the gridiron over the next couple months. We’ll see you here next week for another edition of Football Friday. I’m Justin Cornwell, thanks for watching!