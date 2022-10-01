Football Friday 2022 // Week Six

Week six of the high school football season has arrived and the stakes keep getting higher and higher. Who is ready to emerge as a conference favorite and which teams are about to enter must win mode? Let’s kick off the highlights! Football Friday is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville Central vs. Naperville North

Where else would we start besides the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic being held at North Central College. Naperville North comes into the night at 4-1, looking for a repeat of last season’s Crosstown victory. Meanwhile Naperville Central stands at 3-2 and is looking for a performance more like their round one playoff win over the Huskies a season ago!

The Redhawks take the opening drive and methodically move the ball down the field, culminating with a short touchdown run from quarterback Chris McCormack to put Central in front 7-0.

Turnovers and penalties were the story for most of this game as we jump to the third quarter. McCormack going for the screen pass but Jackson Bauer is there for the pick and he ends up sprinting into the end zone to tie the game. What a momentum swing.

This game would head into overtime with both teams unable to take advantage of scoring opportunities. Naperville North trying to plunge into the end zone on fourth and goal but the Central defense stands tall and forces the turnover on downs as Aidan Gray is stuffed.

That sets up Logan Ellison with a chance to be the hero. From 25 yards out, the Redhawk kicker knocks the field goal home. Credit to holder Aaron Nussbaum for hanging on to the high snap as Naperville Central wins the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic 10-7 in overtime. A much needed victory for the red and white.

Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley

Neuqua Valley honoring the Class of 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame members before the game against Metea Valley. The Mustangs feeling good after picking up the rivalry win over Waubonsie a week ago. Neuqua looking to take firm control of the top of the DVC standings.

Opening drive of the game for the Wildcats at the MV 45 yard line. Sil Spatafora takes the handoff and goes off the left side. He gets some nice blocks and breaks into the open field for the touchdown. 7-0 Cats in the early going.

Later in the half, Ryan Mohler with a play action deep ball to Grant Larkin who gets behind the defense and makes the catch. The Wildcats run out to a 29-0 halftime lead.

The Mustangs never stop battling. Neuqua looking to find the end zone once again in the third quarter, but Omotayo Taiwo makes a great play to stuff the run behind the line of scrimmage and force the turnover on downs.

But the Neuqua defense continues to prove it is among the elite units in the state. Nick Lendino continues his outstanding season with another interception out of the secondary. The Wildcats are now playoff eligible after the shutout victory over Metea Valley.

DeKalb vs. Waubonsie Valley

Waubonsie Valley also celebrating the latest Athletic Hall of Fame class as the Warriors welcome DeKalb to town. Waubonsie took down the Barbs twice a season ago, but this is a much improved DeKalb team.

Early in the first quarter, Waubonsie Valley forced to punt and that would be a risky proposition against Ethan McCarter. The DeKalb return man works his way across the field and breaks several tackles before going down the sidelines. An 80 yard touchdown for the Barbs. One of two punt return TD’s on the night for McCarter!

But the Warriors have a response later in the half. Luke Elsea rolls right and finds Trent Selby who makes the catch at the goal line and powers his way over the line for the touchdown.

Waubonsie still trailing in the second half. Luke Elsea drops back and hits a wide open Sean Bizon for the touchdown. WV down double digits but showing signs of life.

However DeKalb running back Toriano Tate would end any hope for the green and gold. This is his second touchdown run of the night. The Barbs avenge their losses from last season with a big 48-13 road win over Waubonsie Valley.

Benet Academy vs. Notre Dame

Benet Academy traveling out to Niles to face Notre Dame. The Dons are on top of the CCL/ESCC Green Division while the Redwings are looking to make it two wins in a row after last week’s big road W over Marian Catholic.

The Redwings defense starting on the right foot with a pair of first half interceptions. This one comes via Gabriel Gozdziak who makes the juggling pick to set up the Benet offense.

BA in the red zone now, Jake Hoeppel avoids some pressure and begins to stumble, but he recovers and flips a pass to Patrick Petillo who gets a foot inbounds to put Benet on top 7-0.

In the second half, Hoeppel continues to show his uncanny ability to roll left and throw across his body on a dime, this pass hits Pierce Walsh in stride as the Redwings go up 21-7 and hang on for a massive road victory by a 21-14 score.

Standings and Schedules

We see some more shakeups in the Week Six standings as Naperville Central moves into second place with their win. Neuqua remains on top and the lone undefeated DVC team. Naperville North drops to 4th place but is still in good shape for the post season at 4-2.

St. Rita moves to the top of the CCL/ESCC Green Division standings after a big win over Nazareth. Benet is right back in the playoff hunt at 3-3.

Taking a look at the week seven schedule. Neuqua Valley will host longtime rival Waubonsie Valley next week, it will certainly be a tall task for the Warriors to pull off the upset. Naperville North travels to Metea Valley while Naperville Central has a major matchup on the road at DeKalb.

In the CCL/ESCC, Benet Academy is heading out of state to South Bend, Indiana. The home of the collegiate Notre Dame team. The Redwings will face St. Joseph next Friday, while St.Rita, Nazareth and Notre Dame all have home contests against other conference foes.

The calendar is ready to turn to October but no reason to be scared, we still have plenty of exciting action to come in the final three weeks of the regular season! We’ll see you next week when Football Friday returns. I’m Justin Cornwell, thanks for watching!