Football Metea Valley vs. Geneva 08.26.22

Metea Valley football take on Geneva at Burgess Field where the Vikings defeat the Mustangs.

Friday Night Football returns under the lights at Burgess Field at Geneva High School. The Vikings look to start the season strong and repeat their playoff run from last season. The Mustangs are looking to avenge their opening night loss to the Vikings a year ago.

First Quarter

First quarter, the Mustangs punt the football. Nico Carrier gets blocked by defensive linemen Rocco DiLeonardi and Thomas Diamond takes it to the endzone to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead.

Next play, Nate Stempowski throws it to his top target Talyn Taylor and he hauls it in to make it 14-0.

The Mustangs struggle to get the offense going as quarterback Noah Larson tries to find his receiver Robert Lynch, but William Diamond knocks it away.

Later in the first quarter, Stempowski hands the ball off to running back Troy Velez and nobody can catch him as he takes this to the house for 6 and the Vikings lead 21-0.

Metea Valley football would finally get on the board with a field goal from Daniel Pere. Now 21-3.

Under two minutes to go in the 1st quarter, Noah Larson finds his man Robert Lynch for the touchdown and the Mustangs are down 11 looking to get back in the game.

Second Quarter

However, the Vikings respond in the second quarter as Stempowski keeps the play alive to find receiver Anthony Pantano for another touchdown. They’re up 28-10 going into the half.

Third Quarter

In the third quarter, Noah Larson looks downfield to find Lynch, but a great hit by Rocco DiLeonardi as he prevents the Mustangs from advancing downfield. His teammates are loving that huge tackle.

Next play, Stempowski takes the direct snap and finds the end zone. The Vikings extend their lead over the Mustangs 35-10.

Don’t count the Mustangs out. Despite the score, they keep fighting back as quarterback Noah Larson avoids a tackle and heaves it towards Robert Lynch as he gets his second touchdown of the night. Vikings lead 35-17 in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

4th quarter, Vikings look to add to their lead as Stempowski finds an open Aldo Senese. He goes down the sideline and spins his way into the end zone. Vikings now lead 42-17.

The Mustangs get one more touchdown to close out the night as Hani Omar walks it in on the double handoff. But the Vikings defeat the Mustangs for the second consecutive opener with the final score 49-23.

