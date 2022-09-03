Football Moline vs. Benet Academy 09.02.22

Benet Academy football takes on Moline at Benedictine University where the Redwings notch their first win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After dropping the season opener against Noblesville, the Benet Academy Redwings are back in action at Benedictine University where they’re set to take on the Moline Maroons under the lights. Last season, Benet Academy football took down Moline in a narrow 23-21 affair.

First Quarter

On the first drive of the game, Jake Hoeppel scrambles to his left and flings a pass to Pat Pitello for the first score of the night. Benet goes up 7-0 with 8:45 left in the first.

On the Maroons ensuing possession, Grant Sibley drops a dime to Chase Stephens as he falls into the end zone. Moline fails to convert the extra point, so Benet remains on top 7-6.

Second Quarter

Fast forward to the second quarter, Hoeppel faces a lot of pressure and loses possession of the football. It’s scooped up and scored by Hyson Bey-Buie. Moline takes a 13-7 lead in the 2nd.

Redwings back on offense, Hoeppel launches one downfield and that’s Pat Pitello making the leaping catch over Grant Raber. Benet takes over inside the 10.

After a strong defensive stand, Benet tries a field goal and it’s sent through the uprights by Daniel Flores. The Redwings now trail 13-10.

Now with 3 minutes to go in the half, Michael Lawler takes the handoff and breaks free through the middle of the field. Pierce Walsh provides some key blocks near the sideline and Lawler is in the end zone. Benet regains the lead and takes a 17-13 advantage into halftime.

Third Quarter

On their first drive of the second half, Hoeppel takes another shot downfield and this time Andrew Dyson is on the receiving end. He’s able to drag his defender with him to set up a 1st and goal for the Redwings.

On the very next play, Michael Lawler finishes the job. His second score of the game gives Benet a double-digit advantage. They’re up 24-13 with 11:20 left in the 3rd.

Fourth Quarter

Now with just 8:45 to go in the 4th, Mason Woods takes the ball and slices through the defense on his way to paydirt. It’s a five-point game.

The Maroons offense stays on the field to go for the two-point conversion and Woods bounces off a few Redwing defenders on his way to the end zone. That makes it 24-21.

However, the Benet defense comes up big. The Maroons are facing a 4th and long with less than a minute to go, and Grant Sibley takes a shot deep. But his pass falls harmlessly to the turf and Benet pulls through with a 24-21 victory to notch its first win of the season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!