Football Naperville Central vs. DeKalb 10.07.22

Naperville Central football takes on DeKalb in a DVC matchup where the Redhawks get the win over the Barbs.

The Naperville Central Redhawks head west to take on DVC foe DeKalb in a matchup between two 4-2 teams. Naperville Central football is coming off a 10-7 overtime win against its crosstown rival Naperville North. DeKalb enters the game after dismantling Waubonsie Valley 49-13 last week.

First Quarter

Five minutes into the first drive of the game, the Redhawks find themselves in the redzone. Chris McCormack keeps it himself and receives a block on the edge, as he trots his way in for the score.

On the first offensive play of the night for DeKalb, QB Adrien McVicar has receiver Ethan Tierney wide open for a touchdown but the ball is just out of reach.

During the same possession, the Redhawk defensive line applies the pressure as Maverick Ohle and Oliver Robak get free for the sack. DeKalb goes on to punt with a couple minutes left in the first quarter.

Second Quarter

After both teams exchange three and outs, Caleb Brown receives the handoff and gets some blocks up front as he breaks the plane for the score. Central would miss the extra point, but leads 13-0 with 8 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Redhawks back on offense after they stopped DeKalb once again on a three and out. McCormack drops back, but gets his pass picked off by LaBrian Carrington. Redhawks still up 13 with 6 minutes left in the first half.

The Barbs now moving on offense are faced with a big fourth and one. The Central defense stands tall and forces the turnover on downs. The Redhawks get the ball back with 4 minutes left in the half.

Now the Redhawks are driving as McCormack drops back and finds Aaron Nussbaum between three defenders. Central is not able to put up points, though, and lead 13-0 at half.

Third Quarter

Into the third quarter and on fourth and seven, McCormack takes the ball himself. He weaves between a couple of blockers and gets the first down.

On the same drive, Central is now inside the 10-yard line. McCormack steps back and sees Logan Devick open on the slant route. The catch and score makes it 20-0 for the Redhawks with just under four minutes left in the third.

Fourth Quarter

DeKalb is now trying to find any form of offense. McVicar rolls to his right, but he throws an interception to a tip-toeing Daniel Nussbaum on the sideline. Redhawks still up 20-0 with 11 minutes left in the game.

Now on third down, the Redhawk offense is trying to keep the drive going. McCormack rolls out and keeps the ball as he spins around a defender and gets the first down.

A couple plays later, running back Caleb Brown gets the handoff and scores for his second touchdown of the night. The Redhawks get the 26-0 win in DeKalb and are now playoff eligible while the Barbs fall to 4-3 on the year. Central will be back on the road next week at Metea Valley.

