Football Naperville North vs Naperville Central 10.20.22

It's time for the crosstown classic part two as Naperville North and Naperville Central meet up on the gridiron to wrap up the regular season. The Redhawks look to make it two for two on the year but the Huskies would love some revenge after the previous overtime loss.

Opening Drive for Central

Opening drive for Naperville Central looks promising as Chris McCormack finds Tyler Dodd streaking down the sideline for a pickup of over 45 yards. The drive ends with a Logan Ellison Field Goal and it’s 3-0.

The Huskies look to respond with a score as well and this Aidan Gray pass to Peyton Seiple does the trick and puts the dogs on the redzone.

North punches it in with Danny Eloe

Danny Eloe gets the call and gets the short touchdown to put North up 7-3.

It’s the defense’s turn for some fun. Jackson Bauer bats away the pitch that turns out to be fumble and the next you know it’s Husky football.

The offense rewards the defense with another rushing touchdown this time from Cole Arl to make it 14-3.

Central’s Logan Ellison stops the Bleeding

Huskies have the ball again in the second quarter looking for more points but Gray throws an interception to Logan Ellison. Is that a spark for the Hawks?

Chris McCormack tries to hit Sophomore Aaron Nussbaum but Cole Clemens picks it off. Blue and Orange still hold a 14-3 lead at the half.

Huskies keep the Juice in the Second Half

Running game is still in check for North this time with Nate Jacobs who picks up 25 yards on the carry and scores later on to end the drive.

Another drive, anther run, and another touchdown by Arl who scores his second on the night. Naperville North picks up the huge win over Central improving their record to 7-2 with playoffs up next.

