Football Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central 09.23.22

We got a big DVC matchup in Redhawk country as Naperville Central takes on Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats are coming off two big wins against St. Mary’s and Naperville North while the Redhawks look for their first win over Neuqua since 2018. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

The home team looks to cook something up on their opening drive. Chris McCormack rolls out and throws but his passed is picked off by Peyton Kuhl that sets up the cats in excellent field position.

Neuqua’s opening drive is capped off by Ryan Muhler who keeps it himself for the first touchdown of the game. 7-0 Cats.

Second Quarter

The NV defense continues to show no love to McCormack. This time it’s Nick Lendino snagging that ball with one hand for the takeaway.

However Central has a defense too. Mohler throws but his pass goes everyone and it’s intercepted by Logan Ellison. He has blockers in front of him and he’ll take the pigskin 54 yards for the pick 6 to tie this bad boy up at 7.

Redhawks hope to score before the break but Wildcat defenders Gabe Willis and Justin Crawford team up to sack McCormack for a monster loss. We remain tied at 7 heading into halftime.

Third Quarter

Wildcats are on to punt in the second half so Tyler Dodd thinks he has a return chance but coughs it up and Nick Lendino falls on it for another turnover.

Mohler and his team find their grove as the QB rolls out and find a diving Carter Stare for a gain of 17 yards and a first down.

Third and short for the cats and they make Central bite the apple. Mohler fakes the run play and finds a wide open Ryan Macasri for a 16 yard touchdown. Blue and Gold retake the lead 14-7.

Fourth Quarter

Redhawks keep on fighting as McCormack passes to Tyler Dodd and number 21 picks up 17 yards putting NC into enemy territory.

Last chance for the Hawks going for it on 4th down but Justin Dutkiewicz sacks McCormack and that’s your ball game. Neuqua picks their first win on Central’s home turf with a 14-7 win.

