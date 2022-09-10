Football O’Fallon vs. Waubonsie Valley 09.09.22

Waubonsie Valley football goes up against O’Fallon on Pediatric Cancer Night where the Warriors drop to 0-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Pediatric Cancer Night at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors are looking to pick up their first win of the season against a tough O’Fallon team that currently sits with a 2-0 record.

First Quarter

We start the game with the ball in the hands of Colt Michael who finds Jalen Smith over the middle who runs for a gain of 15 yards.

Same drive for the Panthers. Michael passes to Christian Joiner on the screen and after breaking two tackles, he runs in for the opening touchdown.

A minute later and O’Fallon has the ball again on the 40-yard line. Colt Michael fires downfield to a wide-open Tucker Lehman. The extra point was missed making it a 13-0 game.

Not long after and the Panthers are threatening again. Michael finds a wide open Jalen Smith who avoids a few tackles before getting taken down at the 10 to end the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Starting the second quarter on the same drive. Michael sees a streaking Christian Joiner in the middle of the field and the senior does the rest sprinting into the end zone extending the lead to 20.

Just two minutes later and O’Fallon is back on the attack once again. Colt Michael is having himself a night at the quarterback position as he finds Jalen Smith who extends the ball across the plane for six more points. Now 27-0 Panthers.

Five minutes to go in the half and Waubonsie turns the ball over on downs. That means Michael gets another chance at a score and he throws a dime to Jalen Smith for the 38-yard touchdown. The visitors are running away with this one.

Nothing is going the Warriors’ way as they give the ball back to the Panthers. This time Colt Michael finds Camryn Sheehan for his sixth TD pass of the night. Look out ref! That makes it 40-0, and that ends up being the final. Waubonsie Valley football drops to 0-3.

