Football St. Charles East vs. Waubonsie Valley 09.02.22

Waubonsie Valley football welcomes St. Charles East at home where the Saints secure the win over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Week 2 of football is here. Waubonsie Valley football looks to bounce back from a rough Week 1. They are in front of their home fans in this one as they welcome in the Saints of St. Charles East.

First Quarter

We start this game three minutes in with Luke Elsea rolling to his right and firing downfield to find Brady Teeple for the 30-yard gain.

Later in the drive, Elsea connects with Teeple again who makes a cut and breaks free for the 30-yard touchdown. 7-0 Waubonsie early on in this one.

Saints turn with the ball now on a 3rd and 9. Lane Robinson throws to the sideline, Blake Schuette catches it, but appears to be out of bounds. Although, the official rules it a completed catch for a 35 yards.

St Charles East not able to finish the drive with a touchdown, so Samuel Frausto has to settle for a 20-yard field goal. 7-3 Warriors with 3:48 left in the 1st.

Second Quarter

Three minutes into the second half with the ball on the 33 for Luke Elsea. He tries to pass downfield, but it’s intercepted by a diving McGreevy Paul.

The Saints turn that big play into points. Lane Robinson moves to his right and finds Mason Tousignant in the end zone for the touchdown. Saints take the lead 10-7.

Right before halftime and Waubonsie is forced to punt. After muffing it, Tousignant escapes down the sidelines and takes it the distance for the 40-yard score. However, the play is called back due to a penalty on East.

Fourth Quarter

Skipping to the last 5 minutes of the game and the Saints are forced to punt. Tyler Threat muffs the punt so that allows Ryan Robak to recover the ball for the visitors.

St. Charles East looking to close out the game. Robinson takes a shot and finds Blake Schuette in the end zone, but once again another big play by the Saints is called back due to a penalty. This time, it’s a pass interference on Schuette.

Final minute of the game with fourth down and one final chance for the Warriors down three, but Luke Elsea’s pass is dropped by Brady Teeple turning the ball over on downs. With that, Robinson takes a knee to finish off the game and give St. Charles East the 10-7 win over Waubonsie Valley.

