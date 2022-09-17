Football Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central 09.16.22

It’s senior night at Naperville Central as the 2-1 Redhawks honor their seniors before taking the field against Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors come in still looking for win number one on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Waubonsie has early momentum on the defensive side as Central’s Chris McCormack’s pitch is too late and Brij Fowler falls on it for the takeaway.

The Warriors do pin the Hawks deep with a good punt but it doesn’t bother Tyler Dodd. He makes a few guys miss and then turns on the jets for a 51 yard gain putting NC into WV territory.

This was a 98 yard drive by the Redhawk offense and it’s capped off by who else but Tyler Dodd from one yard out to make it 7-0 Redhawks.

The Dodd show continues at Memorial Stadium as he gets the McCormack toss and puts on the moves for a pick up of 20 yards.

Second Quarter

Although his QB says hey I wanna score too. Chris McCormack keeps it himself and is able to punch it in for the 15 yard touchdown. Dodd scores another td to make it 21-0 at the half. and Hawks along with the trainers on the sideline are having a good time in aquatic fashion.

Third Quarter

In the second half the Warriors needed the good stuff and it helps Luke Elsea find Tyler Threat for a gain of 16 yards.

The Elsea to Threat combo seems to work so number 16 goes deep to the his target behind the defense and it works for a 54 yard touchdown. Goose egg is off the board and it’s a 21-7 deficit.

Redhawks keep their flow going with McCormack passing to Aaron Nussbaum on the bootleg and its works for a 17 yard gain.

Then McCormack looks for another pass catcher in Chris Bern who Bern’s the entire WV defense for a 20 yard touchdown. Hawks are now 3-1 and will host Neuqua Valley next week after a 35-7 win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!