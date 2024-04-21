Four doubles lifts Neuqua Valley boys tennis past Metea in the final match

Four doubles lifts Neuqua Valley to a win in the final match against Metea. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley boys tennis travels into Mustang territory for a DVC matchup against Metea Valley. The Mustangs hold a 9-1 overall record, including a win in DVC play after sweeping DeKalb seven matches to none. The Wildcats have already played two conference matchups and won both against Naperville Central and Naperville North.

Neuqua Valley’s Shaurya Kandhari wins in straight sets in three singles

We begin in three singles with a battle of freshmen between Neuqua Valley’s Shaurya Kandhari and Metea Valley’s Nikash Divakaruni. The first set is a close one, and the Wildcat strikes. The two go at it on the long rally, before Kandhari decides to rip one, which hits the line and forces his opponent into the net.

The two go back and forth again, and Divakaruni moves well around the court to keep it going. The Wildcat steps up and the Mustang seizes the opportunity with the lob.

After taking the first set 7-5, Kandhari has found solid form in the second. He gets the point here and takes the set 6-3 for the match victory.

Evan Yang takes down Jack Jordan in two singles

Metea’s Jack Jordan holds an 8-2 record in singles and takes on Neuqua’s Evan Yang who is 7-4. The Wildcat gets the serve in and after connecting on the ball he moves forward. Jordan rips a powerful backhand shot over Yang’s head for the score.

Yang, however, is locked in for this match. He rips this serve in for a fiery ace and is not done there. Later on, the two work to keep the point alive, but just like his serve, Yang darts one down the line for a point. He takes set one 6-1.

The Wildcat is now searching to close it out. Here he goes again, with another down-the-line shot, and Yang wins the second set 6-0.

Akshay Baid stays unbeaten for Metea Valley boys tennis

Let’s close out the singles portion of the day, with the number one spot between undefeated Akshay Baid of Metea and Andy Yu of Neuqua. The Wildcat serves in and attacks the back line, which makes it a tough shot for the Mustang and Yu gets the point.

Yu’s up to serve and this time, Baid, makes the Wildcat get to work by placing the return in the corner. He sees a wide open space of blue and connects beautifully with the ball.

The rocket shots keep on coming from the four-year varsity player. This time, Baid gets it to go off a serve and he wins in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.

Metea Valley’s Ameya Tyagi and Rish Railkar take down Johnny Mou and Ricky Kim



To the doubles portion we go, and we’ll begin with the top matchup between Metea Valley’s Ameya Tyagi and Rish Railkar facing off against Neuqua’s Johnny Mou and Ricky Kim. This matchup brought out a lot of excitement and energy from both sides but in a friendly DVC way.

The Mustangs strike first by lobbing one high and head toward the net, where Tyagi volleys it into the corner.

Neuqua quickly responds, with Mou striping one right over the net with plenty of power.

The Wildcats continue to fight here, as a long rally ensues. It turns out to be Kim vs the Mustangs for this point, as the Wildcat goes back and forth with the duo. Metea hits into the net for an NV point.

Both Mustangs now get to work, where Railkar steps up front and guides the ball in between the Wildcats.

Metea’s top duo looking to close it out now, and they do with a nice hit by Railkar. The Mustangs win the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 and improves to a 13-1 record this season.

Metea’s Mihir Arya and Royce Lalani look strong in Two Doubles

Two doubles sees Neuqua’s Adi Bansal and Rudy Shen go up against Metea’s Mihir Arya and Royce Lalani. Metea gets the serve over, and Lalani starts to attack at the net. The freshman uses the open court to guide one home.

Neuqua’s up and at it now, with Bansal getting some hits in. He overhands this volley and there’s no way Metea can get to it. Neuqua gets on the board.

Arya is on the serve, and he hits one solid with some spin forcing his opponent into the net. Metea’s looking strong in this one.

Lalani then returns the serve as perfectly as you can into the corner. The Mustangs win this one 6-2, 6-1.

Neuqua’s three doubles squeaks by Metea in two close sets

Metea now leads the team score by three matches to two, and we’ll head to three doubles. Mustang’s Kaushik Nanduru and Dhanush Chittaluri take on Wildcats Anthony Yang and Boris Sirotkin.

Metea’s on the serve, but actually… let’s do that over again. Now, the Wildcats are in the front court, and that allows Chittaluri to lob it over for a point.

The first set is a close one as Yang gets the serve in for Neuqua. Sirotkin hits a couple of volleys, with the second one being a nice low-liner for the point. The Wildcats take the first set 7-5.

The third set is almost as close. Yang serves again and the next time around he darts it into the corner. Then, Sirotkin keeps things working for Neuqua and connects on another string of volleys. Neuqua wins the second set 6-4. Let’s see if the Neuqua four doubles lifts the Wildcats to victory!

Four doubles lifts Neuqua past Metea

At this point of the meet, the team score is tied at three, and everyone has gathered to watch the four doubs showdown.

Mustangs Nihaal Sreekanth and Sakthidharan Karthikeyan take on Aditya Rakshit and Jayden Chiou. Neuqua returns the serve and goes left to right on their next hits, as Chiou volleys it in for the point.

The Wildcats look to take the first set on the tiebreaker, and Rakshit is at the net to power home a volley right towards the camera.

Neuqua takes the first set 7-5, but the Metea duo responds by taking the second set 7-6 in a comeback fashion. This sequence is the turning point, as it looks like the Wildcats will win, but Metea sneaks it over to take the set! We head to the all-decisive final frame to decide who wins four doubles and the team score.

But, mother nature had other plans, as rain picked up and forced the third set to be played the next day. The teams arrived a day later to sunny skies, but the wind was strong.

Picking back up in the third set, Neuqua serves and the Metea duo combines for a solid play. Space opens in the back and Sreekanth gets it to go. He then paints the line for another point, and once again we’re in a tiebreaker.

Just like the first set though, the Neuqua duo looks strong to close. Chiou powers the serve down for an ace.

Neuqua is on match point and applies the pressure in the front court. Chiou volleys one up high and that forces an overhit out of bounds by Metea. The four doubles lifts Neuqua to a 4-3 win after taking the final set 7-6!