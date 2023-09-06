Four goals from Jaxon Stokes powers Naperville North boys soccer past Benet Academy

The final game of pool play for the Best of the West tournament sees Benet Academy taking on Naperville North. Both teams stand at 2-0 in the tourney so the winner will advance to the championship game against Naperville Central later in the night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies strike first

A few minutes into the game, Noah Radeke takes a throw in and sends in a shot, but it’s deflected by Danny Sterba. Connor Hanrahan then kicks it back towards the goal but Drew Connell is there for the save.

A couple minutes later, Radeke drops a pass to fellow North junior Jaxon Stokes who is fouled in the box as he hits the turf. Stokes takes the penalty kick himself and slots one into the right corner for the opening goal of the game.

Under 30 minutes to go in the half, Josh Pedersen sends a great pass ahead to Radeke who cuts to the middle and fires. His attempt deflects off the legs of Connell and Radeke knocks his own rebound into the net for the goal. 2-0 Huskies in the early going.

Near the end of the half, Jackson Mares with a throw in that bounces around until Matt Benka gets a head on the ball, but Jack Bouska makes the save to keep the North lead at 2-0 at halftime.

Jaxon Stokes takes over in the second half

Early in the second half, Jack Wesley with a corner kick for the Redwings, he finds the head of defender Nick Nirtaut. The big man powers the ball into the top of the net for the goal as Benet capitalizes on the set piece to make it a 2-1 game.

Minutes later, Benet is trying to clear the ball out of the zone when Hindo Allie makes the steal and passes to Jaxon Stokes, who makes a brilliant turn and hooks a shot into the net for his second goal. The Huskies get one back and lead 3-1.

Later in the half, Ruslan Holubec with a good chance near the net for Benet, but Grant Montanari makes a diving stop and a second one after Holubec deflects the ball back again.

Under 15 minutes to play, Drew Fieldman tries to control the high bouncer, but Niko Ladas shows some great hustle to win the ball for North before centering the ball to Jaxon Stokes, who heads home his third goal of the day. A hat trick for the junior captain, who goes on to add a fourth goal for good measure late in the match. Naperville North advances to the Best of the West final after a 5-2 victory over Benet Academy.