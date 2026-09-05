Fremd uses a 31-0 run to overpower Metea Valley

Metea Valley goes back on the road as the Mustangs take on Fremd on a scorching Friday night under the lights. With conference action on the horizon, the Black and Gold look to build off their big win over Plainfield Central. Meanwhile, it’s the home opener for Fremd, who looks to continue its undefeated season after wins over Lake Zurich and Glenbrook South. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Vikings take a narrow lead

The Mustangs face an early fourth-and-short in Viking territory. Quarterback Iggy Amorrortu rolls right and finds receiver Marcus Sewart to move the chains.

Moments later, the Metea QB gets to the outside as he rumbles his way into the end zone for the opening drive touchdown! A great start for the visitors, who take a 7-0 lead.

The Viking offense gets things rolling through the air as Will Clark connects with Ben Riddle for a big play to get inside the red zone.

Later in the drive, running back Raizo Ruiz punches it in for six. We’re tied at 7-7 with three minutes in the first quarter.

After a Mustang three-and-out, the Vikings stay aggressive as Will Clark hits Carter MacDonald in stride as he gets the offense back inside the red zone.

Inside the one-yard line, it’s running back Jayden Faulker’s turn as he finds his way into the end zone as Fremd takes a 14-7 lead.

Nearing the end of the quarter, Amorrortu throws a quick hitter to Marcus Sewart for a first down.

Fremd pulls ahead for the win

The Metea offense stays in the empty formation as Amorrortu throws another quick pass, this time to Khamari Rodgers. Going into the second, the Vikings lead 14-7, but the Mustangs are on the move.

Early in the second, it’s fourth-and-short for Metea. The offense messes up the exchange as Viking Kale Peterson recovers the fumble with only Khamari Rodgers to beat. Peterson cuts inside the Mustang on his way for the score as the Vikings lead 21-7 after the big momentum swing.

After adding a field goal just before halftime, the Viking offense continues to create big plays as Raizo Ruiz finds a crease and gashes the defense for a big gain.

Later in the drive, Jayden Faulkner caps it off with a one-yard run for his second score of the night, extending the Viking lead to 31-7 with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter.

Not long after the Viking touchdown, the game was postponed due to lightning in the area. After an hour-and-a-half delay, the teams agreed to call the game, with Fremd coming out on top over Metea with a 31-7 weather-shortened victory.

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