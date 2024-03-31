Freshman Tegan Spellerberg hits an RBI triple to tie the game for Neuqua Valley

Our Girls Play of The Week comes from Tegan Spellerberg of Neuqua Valley Softball. The Wildcats took on Plainfield East at the Go Pro Sports Dome in Joliet. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Tegan Spellerberg hits a clutch triple for Neuqua Valley

Trailing by four in the fourth, Spellerberg comes up clutch for Neuqua Valley. She ropes one into left field, right towards the camera, and two wildcats score. At the end of the inning, Neuqua would have the game tied at six, but let’s take one more look at the hit.

The Wildcats would come up short by just one run, but this hit was a big one from the freshman, Spellerberg.

