Gabriel Wu scores a backhand goal for Neuqua Valley water polo

Gabriel Wu and Neuqua Valley water polo took on Metea Valley, where Wu scored a nice goal for the Wildcats. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua is already up 3-0 with just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter. Wu gets the pass inside off the restart, and he gets smothered by four Mustang defenders. It doesn’t matter to the Wildcat, He scores a backhand goal to make it 4-0 in the first.

Taking another look at the score, look at the quick moves by Wu, and he does just enough to score and earn our Boys Play of The Week.

