Geneva boys basketball gets past Naperville Central thanks to a solid fourth quarter

The 14th-seeded Naperville Central Redhawks want to make some noise at the regional semifinal, but have a tough draw against regional hosts and third-seeded Geneva Vikings. The Redhawks ended the regular season with a 7-20 record, while the Vikings sit at 22-9.

Redhawk Simon Krugliakovas starts the game off hot

Two and a half minutes in, Simon Krugliakovas hits the first bucket and it’s a nice pull-up three. The Redhawks are up early.

Krugliakovas has it again and scores on the floater. He starts the game by scoring seven of the first nine Redhawk points.

After trailing by six points, Geneva gets the offense going. Mick Lawrence steps back and hits the trey. His team trails 11-10 to end the first.

Geneva responds in the second quarter

Both teams exchange buckets in the second as Thomas Diamond works the pick and roll with Lawrence. Diamond gets the pass and waits off his defender for the layup. All square at 16.

Geneva’s Jimmy Rasmussen is surrounded by Redhawks and he finds a cutting Lawrence who muscles through the lane for the and one.

In the final seconds of the first half, Tanner Dixon puts up a shot that’s off the mark, but sophomore Hudson Kirby is there for the putback. Geneva takes a 20-18 lead into the locker room.

Naperville Central pulls back into the game

The Redhawks trying to break the press and they do so as Jack First drives to the hoop to get Central’s first points of the third quarter. Geneva is up by four.

The Redhawks are now down six and Krugliakovas creates some offense all by himself. The senior’s trying everything to keep Central’s playoff run alive.

Geneva trying to extend its lead and they get the ball into the paint with Tanner Dixon. He shows off some good post moves and gives Geneva an eight-point lead.

Krugliakovas takes the pass from Grady Cooperkawa and drives down the lane for another floater. Redhawks go on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 31 at the end of three quarters.

Geneva’s offense gets hot at the right time in the fourth quarter

Just into the fourth, Krugliakovas and Jonathan Boomgarden work the ball around. Krugliakovas drops his defender for the bucket. Redhawks still down one with six minutes to go.

Geneva is up three and looking to pull away late. Lawrence drives, but kicks it out, and watch the Viking ball movement. It leads to Lawrence shooting from downtown and nailing the big bucket to put them up by six.

The Vikings’ offense is clicking at the right time to close the game. The possession ends with a Tanner Dixon layup. The three-seed Geneva Vikings take down 14-seed Naperville Central 49-38. They will play reigning state champion Glenbard West in the regional final.

