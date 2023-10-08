Georgia Von Lehmden and the Redhawk defense combine for a point

Our Girls Play of The Week comes from Georgia Von Lehmden and the Redhawk defense. Naperville Central took on Metea Valley in a DVC matchup.

Georgia Von Lehmden records a big kill

In the first set, Metea Valley leads 14-11, as they get the serve over. Central tries to go through Von Lehmden here, but her attempt is dug up well by the Mustangs. Cece Morgan comes up with the sprawling dig, and that leads to a perfect set for Von Lehmden who does everything right on the kill. She celebrates with her teammates after a great sequence from the Hawks.

Central and Metea go to three sets

Central is trying to stay alive and this possession shows some resolve. Devick tries to get the kill but is denied. She gets another chance and makes sure to capitalize. The Redhawks are back within single digits down 20-11.

Although the final set was all about the Mustangs and Ward ends the match with a kill. Metea Valley girls volleyball takes the win over Naperville Central in three sets by scores of 25-15.

