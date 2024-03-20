Gigi Kurelko scores behind the back goal for Benet lacrosse

Gigi Kurelko scores in style for Benet lacrosse and comes up with our Girls Play of The Week. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Gigi Kurelko show for Benet lacrosse

The Redwings are already up big, but they keep applying the pressure. After working the ball around the net, Claire O’Brien finds a cutting Kurelko. The Redwing catches and shoots from behind the back, beating out the Huskie goalie. A beautiful goal, as Kurelko finished the night with four goals.

Let’s take one more look at the play from the junior. The Redwings are 2-0 to start the season and hope to get back to the State Series for the first time since 2021.

