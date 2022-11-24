Girls Basketball Carmel Catholic vs. Naperville Central 11.22.22

Naperville Central girls basketball goes up against Carmel Catholic in a non-conference matchup where the Corsairs come away with the win over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

On the week of Thanksgiving, the Redhawks of Naperville Central girls basketball go up against the Corsairs of Carmel Catholic for a non-conference matchup on a Tuesday evening.

First Quarter

Going into the first quarter, Claudia James drives and lays it in on the fast break to give the Redhawks an early 2-0 lead.

The Corsairs respond at the other end as Jordan Wood finds Mia Gillis who misses initially, but gets her own rebound to put it back in to tie the game.

Central trying to pick up the pace as Erin Hackett gives it up to freshman Trinity Jones who steps into an open 3-pointer and nails it. However, her team trails 9-5.

Ashley Schlabowske swings it to Molli Ward who lobs a pass towards Gillis who catches and puts in for two. They lead by five late in the first.

Later on, Adriana Villanova throws a a good crosscourt pass to Natalie Jordan on the breakaway for the layup. The Corsairs still lead it, though, 13-8.

Nearing the end of the first quarter, Trinity Jones is left open beyond the arc and she buries another triple.

Second Quarter

Into the 2nd quarter, Ella Burke misses on the three, but Callie Tumilty is there for the putback.

However, Carmel Catholic continues to have the advantage as we see some nice ball movement that leads to Jordan Wood kicking it out to Kyla Smith for the trey. They’re up 26-13.

But the Redhawks respond with a three of their own as Claudia James pulls up and knocks it down from deep.

Third Quarter

Into the 3rd quarter as Wood can’t convert inside, but eventually she comes up with the steal and goes back up strong for the and one to make it a 33-17 advantage.

The Corsairs stretch out that lead as Mia Gillis takes the feed down low and puts it in off the glass. They lead by 27 as we head to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Now in the fourth, Katie Amato has nowhere to go, but then bounces it to Erin Hackett who splits through the double team and scores.

Amato and Hackett connect again this time Hackett leaves it short, but the ball comes right back to her for the deuce. However, Central still trails 59-28.

In the last few seconds of the game, Hackett dishes it to a wide-open Kendall Lenz from the corner and she drills the three at the buzzer. But it’s the Corsairs coming away with the win by a score of 60-31.

