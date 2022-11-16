Girls Basketball Metea Valley vs Hinsdale Central 11.15.22

The girls basketball season has tipped off for the 2022 campaign as we begin with Metea Valley traveling to Hinsdale Central. These two suads hit the courts last year with the Red Devils cruising to a 56-11 win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank

First Quarter

The Mustangs remind their opponent that yeah that was last season. After a couple of passes Reese Valha finds Caitlin Clish who catch and shoots for three to give Metea a 9-4 lead.

That lead is now seven but the Devils cut into it as Grace Dolan does the same thing by shooting a trifecta of her own.

Mustangs go on a run

Metea finds a way to respond. Maggie Erdman nearly loses her balance but gets the ball to Valha and hits the three with help from the glass. Black and Gold start the game on a 17-3 run to lead 17-7.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter Hinsdale Central flips the switch and here’s Dolan hitting a triple and this one gives her team a 22-21 lead.

Game of runs continue

Just before the half the game of runs continue this time for the home team. Ivy Qui’s shot from near the top of the key caps off a 14-0 run for the Devils and they lead 29-21 at the half.

Third Quarter

The Black and Gold keep fighting as we hit quarter number three and Lucy Burk does it all herself driving and scoring. They cut the Red Devil lead to 36-29.

Although Dolan was a wrecking machine all night. Julia Sherpitis finds the leading scorer on the night and puts it in for a 25 point outing.

Hinsdale Central continues their scoring fun and it’s Sherpitis again standing at the top of key and scores to beat the buzzer. 45-31 Red Devils their largest lead of the game.

Fourth Quarter

Burk and the Mustangs keep on fighting as the junior steal the pass and goes coast to coast for the lay in.

Burk and the Mustangs keep on fighting as the junior steal the pass and goes coast to coast for the lay in.

Devils had a response to every Mustang swing and once again Dolan hits her basket with a foul. Hinsdale Central start the season 1-0 with a 56-45 win.