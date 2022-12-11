Girls Bowling Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 12.08.22

Metea Valley girls bowling faces Neuqua Valley in a conference clash where the Mustangs get another DVC victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re already halfway through the conference portion of the girls bowling season. Neuqua Valley welcomes the defending DVC champs from Metea Valley girls bowling to Parkside Lanes with both teams looking to replace top tier talent from a season ago.

Game One

Nilaya Badam gets off to a great start in game one for the Mustangs. A strike here leads to a 150, the highest score for either team in the opening game.

The Wildcats get a strong start of their own from Surina Merai who gets a strike and a 141 first game.

Elham Isa is always near the top of the Neuqua standings with shots like this. The senior with a strike and a 143 opening game for the blue and gold.

Neuqua with four bowlers rolling 140 or better in the first game, among them is Merai with a 141 of her own for the Wildcats.

Game Two

Metea Valley is happy to have Helena Garcia back in the fold this season. She gets a strike here in game two, leading to a 157.

Moriah Greenwood continues to find her footing in the early portion of the season. A strike and a series score of 434. Her best score is in game three where she rolls a 168.

Neuqua Valley gets a nifty spare from Divya Dasari here in game two as the slow roller takes a late spin back to the middle that clears the lane of the remaining five pins.

Kenya Moore from Metea Valley says, “I can do you one better!” Six pins still standing and a split to deal with as well but Moore gets it done with the one pin out front knocking down a pair on the left side. A great spare for the Mustangs.

Game Three

Leading the way for Neuqua Valley is freshman Chanel Edwards who gets a strike in game three. She rolls a 149 in game three and a 415 series as the young Wildcat continues to make strides.

Shelly Hess is the most experienced bowler returning for Metea Valley. She finishes on a high note with a 170 and her 461 series is the second best on the day.

The top bowler is also wearing MV colors as Jade Williams rolls a 481 series. Her 191 in game two was also the best of the dual meet. The sophomore helps Metea Valley to another DVC victory over Neuqua Valley by a little more than 400 pins.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!