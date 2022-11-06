Girls Cross Country 3A State Meet 11.05.22

The girls cross country state meet takes place at Detweiler Park where Mt. Prospect wins the state title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve made it to the girls cross country state meet at Detweiler Park. It’s a bit of everything at this event with rainy weather, muddy trails, and a dinosaur taking a lap. Many teams have battled all season long to make it all the way to the state championship in Peoria. We got some individuals looking to finish the season strong while Naperville North and Naperville Central look to add a state title to their trophy case.

Race Start

The race begins and we got a huge crowd of runners battling it out to get their teams off to a good start. North and Central stay grouped together while Glenbard North’s Grace Schager looks to set the pace while Benet Academy’s Louisa Diamond and Metea Valley’s Maya Hall and Zoe Kirkman battle to stay in the hunt.

Mile One

As we hit the one mile marker, Schager is in the lead. Next is the Mt. Prospect duo of Hailey Erickson and Veronica Znajda right behind Schager. Juliet Frum for Glenbard North and York’s Bria Bennis are also in the mix. Hersey’s Anna Harden, Hinsdale Central’s Catie McCabe, and York’s Katherine Klimek are in the top 10. Naperville North’s Julie Piot and Benet’s Louisa Diamond are battling with the rest of the runners in the middle of the pack alongside Central’s Kate Tueting.

Mile Two

On to the second mile and Schager maintains her lead in 1st place. Erickson and Znajda aren’t far behind followed by Frum and Bennis. McCabe is keeping it close. The next group of runners is Klimek, Huntley’s Breanna Burak, and Palatine’s Danielle Jensen. Piot remains in striking distance as she’s still in the top 25 alongside Diamond. They are just ahead of Hinsdale Central’s Sarah Fisher, Naperville Central’s Ava Hendren, and Naperville North’s Rianna Tandon.

Final Stretch

Schager is still in the lead as she separates herself from the pack. Can anyone catch her? The rest of the group is staying with it as Erickson, Frum, Bennis, and Znajda remain in the top 5. McCabe and Klimek stay in the top 10.

Race Finish

In the end, Grace Schager takes the top spot in the Girls Class 3A State Meet with a time of 16:40. In second is her teammate Juliet Frum and in third place is York’s Bria Bennis. In 4th place is Hersey’s Anna Harden and the Mt. Prospect duo of Hailey Erickson and Veronica Znajda in 5th and 6th place, respectively. Naperville North’s Julie Piot in 20th and Benet Academy’s Louisa Diamond in 22nd. Finishing in first overall is Mt. Prospect, Elmhurst York is in second, and Naperville North takes third place to add another plaque on a fantastic season for the Huskies. Minooka takes 4th, Downers Grove North takes 5th, and Naperville Central finishes in 6th.

