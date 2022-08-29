Girls Cross Country Aurora City Invite 08.27.22

The girls cross country season is off and running with the Aurora City Invite getting things started for both Waubonise Valley and Metea Valley. Marmion Academy is the host site for the meet this year with West and East Aurora, Rosary, Aurora Central Catholic and Aurora Christian also competing. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Mile

A beautiful Saturday morning for running as the starter’s pistol starts things off. Metea Valley runners sprint to the front led by Maya Hall, Kamea Baker, Zoe Kirkman and Brooke Horning. Waubonsie Valley sophomore Lily Baibak and teammates Lindsey Mathews, Anna Riggs, Hannah Nabicht, Emeley Galvez, Greta Salmon, Marissa Martin and Carmen Solis among the Warriors runners.

In the first mile, Kirkman, Baker and Hall just ahead of Baibak and Isabella Orozco from Aurora Central Catholic and Melany Alfaro from East Aurora. Further back we see West Aurora runner Abbey Hauser, Brooke Horning and Shriya Pingle from Metea as well as a big pack from ACC and Rosary runners Vivian Wyller, Chiara Surtz and Natalie Goettsch.

2nd Mile

Into the second half of the race and Lily Baibak has pulled ahead with Hall and Baker along with Orozco near the front and Zoe Kirkman just a little further back.

Finish

At the finish line, Lily Baibak takes the win for Waubonsie Valley with a time of 20:02. Orozca just edges Maya Hall for second place. However Metea Valley takes the Aurora City Invite team win with five runners in the top 28. Rosary finishes in second place and West Aurora in third, while Waubonsie Valley takes fourth as a team.

You can find the full meet results HERE!