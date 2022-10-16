Girls Cross Country DVC Meet 10.15.22

A lovely morning for a run at Waubonsie Valley High School as the Warriors host the DVC girls cross country championship. Naperville North, Naperville Central, Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley and DeKalb make up the six team conference meet.

Start of the DVC Championship Race

At the start of the race, Naperville Central junior Liv Phillips gets out to the front of the pack as she often does, followed by the dozens of other competitors as the starter’s pistol sounds.

First Mile of the Race

In the first mile, Naperville North runner Julie Piot gets out to the early lead just ahead of Phillips and teammate Shania Tandon. Rianna Tandon just a little further back with Ava Hendren from Central and Logan Brennan from North. Then we see Maya Hall from Metea Valley, Gretchan Leland from Neuqua Valley and Lily Baibak from Waubonsie Valley. They would all go on to finish in the top 12 Other runners like Lexi Pera and Anika Lovisa from North as well as Lola Satre Morales, Addison George and Abby Mogg from Central and Korima Gonzalez from DeKalb. Zoe Kirkman and Brooke Horning from Metea also near the top 20.

Huskies and Redhawks Pull Ahead in the Second Mile

Just past the midway point Piot is still in front. Shania Tandon is still right there with Liv Phillips and it’s all Huskies and Redhawks in the top five.

Liv Phillips Makes a Late Push for the Win

But in the final stretch, Liv Phillips emerges with a great finish to win the DVC girls cross country championship at 17:52. Piot crosses the line in second place. Another flip as Rianna Tandon passes up twin sister, Shania as they finish third and fourth respectively as Naperville North is able to win the team conference title once again. Naperville Central with a great showing as well to take second while Ava Hendren rounds out the top five. Metea Valley in third and Neuqua Valley in fourth.

Full race results can be found HERE!