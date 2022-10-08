Girls Cross Country Twilight Invite 10.05.22

The girls cross country Twilight Invite takes place at Naperville North where the host Huskies take the team championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A perfect night for running in the annual girls cross country Twilight Invite hosted by Naperville North. Some of the top teams and runners in the state are always in attendance, including Naperville Central and the host Huskies who both have high hopes for the state meet next month.

Naperville Twilight Race Begins

The sun has completely set by the time the gun goes off for the girls varsity race. 16 full teams competing with several other top individuals also in attendance.

After the first half mile, Glenbard North senior Grace Schager has taken an early lead already. Scout Storm from Barrington in second place before the rest of the pack comes in. Caroline Schoen from Homewood Flossmoor in third before we see some local runners like Julie Piot, Shania Tandon, Rianna Tandon, and Anika Lovisa from Naperville North. Central runners Kate Tueting, Liv Phillips, Ava Hendren, Addison George, Lola Satre Morales and Abby Mogg also in the pack. Metea Valley sees Maya Hall, Brooke Horning and Zoe Kirkman. Neuqua Valley has Gretchen Leland and Elizabeth Hall while Waubonsie Valley sophomore Lily Baibak and junior Lindsey Matthews run by.

Schager Pulling Away Early

Nearing the midway point and Grace Schager is already running all by herself. Storm and Evelyn Hett from Jones Prep are the only two within striking distance with Julie Piot, Shania Tandon, Kate Tueting, Katherine Sommerfeld from Lyons and Nicole Poglitsch from Wheaton Warrenville South.

A Record Setting Finish

Grace Schager is on pace to set a new Twilight course record of 16:15, held by 2015 Naperville North state champion Judy Pendergast. In the final sprint down the football field, Schager does indeed break the record with a time of 16:10. What a performance for the Glenbard North senior.

Scout Storm is able to hold off Hett to take second place. Naperville North gets two top five finishes as Piot and Shania Tandon take 4th and 5th respectively. Tueting in at 6th for the Redhawks ahead of Sommerfeld, Poglitsch and teammate Liv Phillips. Naperville North takes the team championship thanks to strong finishes from Logan Brennan and Rianna Tandon both going top 15. Naperville Central in second place as a team, Ava Hendren also adds a top-20 finish with Addison George and Lola Satre Morales cracking the top 30. The DVC meet is just over a week away as the season turns towards the home stetch!

You can find the full race results HERE!