Girls Golf Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 08.23.22

Neuqua Valley girls golf takes on DVC foe Metea Valley where the Wildcats pull off the six-stroke victory over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Neuqua Valley Wildcats take on DVC foe Metea Valley as the two squads meet at White Eagle Country Club. The Wildcats are coming off a second place finish at the Joliet Township Invitational. Metea enters the week after picking up a win against Wheaton North.

6th Hole

We start off with Neuqua’s Rebbeca Wu, who hits her fairway shot just past the flag and gives herself a good look from the green. Wu finishes with a final round score of 42.

On the same hole, Metea’s Maddison Wigfield finds herself in a bit of trouble behind the green. A great chip shot sets herself up for a par putt… which she sinks. She goes on to card a 47.

Mady Coffey of Neuqua Valley girls golf hit her fairway shot just short of the 6th green, but recovers beautifully here with a nice chip… With the putter, she is able to read the green perfectly and collect par. Coffey ends the day with a 39.

8th Hole

On the Par 3 8th, Mustang golfer Pranvi Kakkar hits a beautiful ball that ends up on the better part of the green. She misses the birdie putt, although, she rebounds with a nice tap in par. Kakkar finishes with a final score of 42.

Keeping things on the same hole, Neuqua’s Caresse Tibe lines up for her tee shot and hits it pure. The ball lands less than a yard away before rolling inches past the cup in a near hole-in-one ace. Tibe taps that in for birdie and her reaction says it all.

After hitting her tee shot into the water, Macey Martin of Metea is forced to drop in the rough, but that doesn’t stop her from hitting the next pin high. She goes on to two putt for par and finish the day with a 39.

The Wildcats are starting to build a lead and Sophie Lagman can be thanked for that, as she shot the lowest round score of 38. Her approach shot gives her a chance for eagle. However, the eagle putt is inches off and she settles for a birdie.

Metea’s Abby Terada finished the round with a score of 44 and she hits a solid chip shot. She goes on to hit the birdie putt in.

9th Hole

On the next hole, Lagman is searching for back-to-back birdies and she gets it! With that putt, the Wildcats are able to pull off a six-stroke victory against Metea Valley. Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday competing in the Aurora City Invite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!