Girls Golf Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 08.30.22

Metea Valley girls golf plays host to Naperville Central in a DVC matchup where the Mustangs get the conference win.

The Metea Valley Mustangs play host to the Naperville Central Redhawks in a DVC matchup at Orchard Valley Golf Course. Metea Valley girls golf enters the day as champions of two tournaments already this season. The Redhawks are still in search of their first conference win this fall.

1st Hole

On the first hole, Pranvi Kakkar hits her third shot out of the bunker where she splashes it almost perfectly onto the green. Kakkar receives a well-deserved high five from Macey Martin and taps it in for par to start the round.

Keeping things on the first, Central’s Avery Dunn recovers nicely here after sending her approach shot past the green. She gets the bump and run to about a yard away.

2nd Hole

Now to the fourth hole with Metea Valley’s top golfer Macey Martin who’s in a tough spot. She hits a nice wedge shot over a bunker and right by the flag. Martin goes on to hit the next putt for birdie.

Still on hole 4, Redhawk Mae Binkowski is just off the green, but still decides to give the ball a run with the putter. It tracks right to the pin and just lips out for par, Binkowski finishes with a bogey.

5th Hole

Jumping up to the fifth hole, Macey Martin sent her drive just short and right of the green. She hits the approach shot a foot onto the putting surface and gets a good roll.

Martin finishes with a nice birdie putt en route to a 36-stroke round, the lowest of the day.

Kakkar on the fifth hole takes out the wedge and hits a great golf shot. The ball lands inside 10 feet to the pin. Although, she misses the birdie putt, but is able to come out with par.

Naperville Central’s Bella Guzman on the fifth hole as she’s looking to save par on a very far putt. It rolls down the hill… and goes in! Guzman finishes the day with a 47.

Just seconds after Guzman’s putt went in, Metea’s Madison Wigfield drove past the green and now is chipping for eagle, where she hits the ball right into the bottom of the cup for a 2!

Abby Terada also hit her tee-shot past the green and gets a great look for back-to-back eagles for Metea. Her chip comes up just a little bit to the right and Terada goes on to tap in for birdie and card a 43.

8th Hole

On the par five 8th now, Kakkar shows off her wedge game a little bit from just off the green. The ball rolls off the slope and curls barely around the hole. She goes on to finish the 8th with a par.

9th Hole

On the 9th hole is Naperville Central’s Katie Schiltz as she sends a chip shot right at the flag, but doesn’t get enough power. Schiltz is satisfied with her shot and finishes the hole with par.

In the final group and on the 9th fairway is Avery Dunn. She hits the fairway shot short of the green, but gets a heavy kick off the slope. The ball rolls barely onto the fringe. Although, the Mustangs get a conference win on top of matching their program low score of 165.

