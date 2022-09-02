Girls Golf Naperville North vs Waubonsie Valley 08.31.22

We may be out golfing but that doesn’t stop the golfers from showing love to our little creatures. Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley get set too tee off at Tamarack Golf Club as both teams look to improve their standings in the conference. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 1

Meadow Rolence gets the ball rolling on hole one with a nice shot that lands right on the spot. She pars it in and scores a 45 on her round.

Here’s Erica Lie in for a long birdie but it just comes up short of the hole. She goes on to lead the way with a 46 on her Birthday.

Lilly Riley gets things going on the right foot as she starts the round even.

Hole 3

To a par three on hole three and it’s Husky Sarah Sanek with a nice drive through the wind and to the green.

We didn’t forget about Kelly Cong as her shot is similar to Sanek’s by hitting the spot and the Warrior goes on to par.

Hole 9

Hannah Lee hops in on the fun and despite not getting the important roll she still manages to golf a 45.

Kelly Cong comes out as the top overall on the day with a 40 and it helps the Warriors take it over North.

