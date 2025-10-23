2025 York Girls Tennis sectional goes to Wheaton Warrenville South

The 2025 York Girls Tennis sectional competition takes off. A year after winning the 1A state championship, Benet Academy girls’ tennis travels to compete in the 2A York Sectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Starting with the singles championship match between Benet’s Emma Mahlik and York’s Caroline Coan. In the semifinals, the Redwing freshman got the victory 6-3, 6-1 over York’s Rosie DeCristofaro. On the other side, York’s CJ Coan earned the two-set victory, 6-0, against Wheaton Warrenville South’s Anna Ittersagen.

Mahlik competes against Coan in the singles championship match

Mahlik serves the ball over and rallies back and forth with Coan. The two continue to exchange returns until it comes to an end as Coan can’t keep the back and forth alive.

Coming up big in the second set after the York serve. The Redwings’ first return goes high into the air and follows it up with a rapid return just out of the reach of Coan for the point.

Later in the set, Coan’s strong serve is out of the reach of the Redwing. The ace helps CJ Coan take both sets by a 6-1 score to win the singles sectional title.

The 2025 York Girls Tennis sectional is decided on the doubles courts

Moving over to the doubles championship between Wheaton Warrenville South’s Riley and Reese Lepsi and Benet’s Lily Lopatka and Meaghan McCarthy. The Lepsi’s enter off their 6-1, 6-0 victory over York in the semifinal. The Redwing duo got the victory by winning the final two sets, 7-6, 6-2, over the number two Wheaton South duo.

Benet’s Meaghan McCarthy comes up big with two great volleys as her second return is just out of reach for the point.

Lopatka and Riley Lepsi exchange returns along the backline. After a back-handed return from Riley to keep the rally going, the Tiger approaches the net and splits the Redwing duo for the tough point. The Wheaton South duo goes on to win the doubles sectional championship, 6-0, 6-1.

Wheaton Warrenville South tennis gets the 2025 York girls tennis sectional victory with 28 points. Finishing in second with 26 points is York, as Benet finishes in third place with 24 points. Mahlik, McCarthy, and Lopatak are all heading to the state tournament.

