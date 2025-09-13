Benet Academy flag football cruises by Marist with a 26-18 victory

Welcome back to some flag football action! Tonight’s flag football matchup is the Benet Academy Redwings hosting the Marist Redhawks, both teams vying for victory. The Redhawks come off a 27-26 win against Rich Township High School and look to upset the Redwings, who also come off a victory against St. Francis, 25-19. The Redhawks and Redwings previously matched up at the St. Francis Triangular, where the Redwings pulled off the win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Marist flag football scores first and leads 6-0

Marist quarterback Alia Rowles is forced to break the pocket as pressure is received from the Redwings before Rowles locates Mia Bernard for the first touchdown of the night. After a failed conversion, Marist leads 6-0.

The Redwings are quick to respond as Ava Mersinger receives the toss before she outruns the Redhawk defense and scores for the home team.

On the conversion attempt, it’s Mersinger who converts to put Benet up 7-6, gaining their first lead of the night

Benet’s offense stays hot as Emma Briggs looks to keep it for herself before she pitches it out to Mersinger, and you guessed it, she’s gone, scoring another touchdown for the Redwings as they lead 13-6 at the end of the first

The Redwings are in full control, and just before the half, Briggs connects with a wide-open Giada McGlynn for another Benet touchdown, giving them a commanding lead of 20-6 at the half.

Coming out of the break, the Redhawks are looking for some energy. They get it as Rowles connects with Kaylee Schubrych for a big gain to put Marist at the one-yard line.

Benet flag football victory was secured in the second half

The very next play, Annabella Lacy runs it in for the score, Marist trails 20 to 12

Briggs isn’t keen on the Redhawk score as she connects with McGlynn again for the Redwings’ final score of the night. Benet Academy flag football earns a victory against Marist 26-18. Benet Academy’s next matchup is a home field faceoff against Romeoville High School next week.

