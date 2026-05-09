Welcome back to some more girls’ soccer action! This afternoon’s contest is for the ESCC conference championship as the Benet Academy Redwings host the Marist Redhawks. Both teams enter this afternoon’s showdown with an undefeated conference record; however, only one can be crowned champion. The Redwings look to continue their conference first-place finishes, securing another on Senior Sight. The Redhawks look to end the Redwings’ conference-winning streak with an upset win on the road. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet girls soccer wins the ESCC title over Marist on Senior Night

Benet attempts a shot within the first two minutes of play; however, the shot is too strong, and we remain scoreless to begin the competition.

Marist Mia Sherry looks for a cross pass for her teammate, but it’s scooped up by Benet goalie Giada McGlynn to keep the score even at zero with 35 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Redwing offense keeps attacking as they put up a shot; however, it’s no good as Redhawk Tess Hernon comes up with a pair of saves, keeping the Redwings scoreless as the first half dwindles.

On the throw-in, Benet’s aggressive offense pays off as senior Annie Fitzgerald connects with freshman Genevieve Burda for the game’s opening goal. Benet leads 1-0 to close the first half.

The Redhawks start the second half with a little more aggression on offense. They attempt another shot on McGlynn, but to no avail, as it’s another save for the senior

Later in the half, Annie Fitzgerald calls the game as she takes on the Redhawk defense and secures an insurance goal for the Redwings to put things out of reach. Benet defeats Marist 2-0 and secures another ESCC conference championship on Senior Night. The Redwings are on the road for their next matchup against Montini Catholic this Friday afternoon.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.