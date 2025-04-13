Fifteen unanswered runs help Benet Academy softball swing by Naperville North

Benet Academy and new softball head coach Janet Royal take the field for a mental health awareness game against Naperville North. It’s also the first home game at St. Scholastica this season. for The Redwings are coming off a 2-0 win the day prior that saw pitcher Sophie Rosner throw to a no-hitter. Rosner gets a break from throwing the heat as Gianna Cunningham takes the mound for this matchup. The Huskies come in hoping to snap a four-game slide. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North makes some noise in the top of the first with a runner on as Eliza Patterson gets a hit that gets down. Coming home to score is Sara Rossi to give North a 1-0 lead.

Reese Pederson goes yard early for the Huskies

Still in the first and Reese Pederson crushes this ball out to left and over the wall. Pederson with a two-run bomb as the Huskies lead 3-0 after the first inning.

Skipping ahead to the third inning and it’s Pederson with the delivery service. This grounder brings in Ally Burke and Eliza Patterson. The Huskies are cruising up 5-0.

Benet looks to get things turned around. From home plate, Laine Rosner throws a bullet to Angela Horejs, and she tags the base runner to retire the side.

Redwings begin a tear in the third inning

Benet gets a run to trail 5-1 in the bottom of the third as Gianna Cunningham comes up to bat. She chops into a fielder’s choice to the pitcher, but thanks to a missed throw at first, the bases clear, and it’s a 5-4 ballgame while Lil G ends up at third base.

The third inning marathon continues with a Sophia Kowall base hit and here comes Cunningham to tie the game at 5.

Up next is Laine Rosner. She gets a base hit and gives Benet its first lead of the game, 7-5, thanks to a 7 seven-run third inning.

The Huskies look to get one back but Sophie Rosner makes a diving catch in right field to rob Sara Rossi of a hit and retire the side in the fourth.

Now, here’s Sophie up to bat, and she continues to add on the insurance with another RBI as Angela Horejs comes around to score following a leadoff double. The Redwings lead 9-5 after four innings

Benet Academy run rules Naperville North

The offense continues for the Redwings in the bottom of the fifth. Following RBI singles from Marikate Ritterbusch and Sophie Rosner, Hannah Baer rips one out right center, bringing in Rosner and Cunningham. Benet Academy softball scores fifteen straight runs to mercy rule Naperville North 15-5.

