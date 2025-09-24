Metea Valley battles to victory over Naperville North in girls tennis

Metea Valley battles Naperville North on their home turf. It’s a beautiful day for girls’ tennis at Naperville North, where the Huskies battle the Mustangs. Naperville North has an opportunity to use the home court advantage to get the energy back into their season, after their showdowns against Benet and Naperville Central. Metea rides their momentum after facing Metea and Waubonsie and aims for an upset on North’s courts. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Elezi and Aokhale claim victory for Naperville North in singles play

Starting here on court one singles, where Naperville North’s Andha Elezi is facing Metea Valley’s Anya Madhavan. It’s a long rally, and Elezi swings for a competitive placement of her shot, while Madhavan is there with a great get. Elezi follows up with another strategic shot across the court, but Madhavan hustles once again to keep the ball alive! This time Elezi goes for the power forehand to the open court for a Husky point. Elezi goes on to win court one for Naperville North in straight sets.

On the second singles court now, where Mihika Aokhale of North faces off against Joann Mathew of Metea. It’s a long rally off of a Metea serve, and Aokhale hustles for great coverage to continue the play. Mathew has the opportunity to take advantage of a high ball and she does with a strong shot to secure the point.

Speaking of strong shots here’s a Metea serve for a great rally with aggressive play on both sides. Aokhale swings strong and Mathew is right there to return the ball. After a stellar backhand recovery, Aokhale sees an opening and delivers a fierce forehand to the back line for the point.

Aokhale on serve but Mathew with the hustle. The Mustang runs in the back end of the court from one corner to the other to keep the ball alive. She drives to the shallow court for a return just after, and the hustle pays off for a Metea point.

Now it’s Mathew with the serve and Aokhale with the strong returns. As soon as the ball comes to her side, the Huskie sends a perfectly placed powerhouse shot over the net for the point. That trend continues in this matchup, as Aokhale claims victory on another court for Naperville North in two sets. North has two points on the board.

Shah and Naragana win on the second doubles court for Metea Valley

Let’s jump to the second doubles court, where Alaina Bhatia and Hannah Sams play for Naperville North, with Smitha Naragana and Tuisha Shah playing for Metea Valley. It’s a great backhand from Bhatia and then a battle at the net with amazing back and forth from both teams. In the end, Sams defense powers through for the point for North.

Tuisha Shah with a great serve for Metea, and a great return. Then her teammate Naragana with aggressive defense at the net. Bhatia is ready for the quick ball and again with a fierce backhand to the open court for a point.

Metea Valley is getting momentum on their side of the court, and here’s Shah with a great return. It’s a high ball over and Naragana with fantastic defense, and the Huskies are ready to send it back, but the rally ends with a Metea point. That momentum stays with Metea Valley, and they secure the second doubles court for a Mustang victory in two sets.

Metea leads with four points, and Naperville North trails with a score of three points as the final court battles it out.

Metea Valley battles Naperville North on the first doubles court into a tie-breaker

On the top doubles court, it’s Metea Valley’s Lily Tang and Leah Liu facing off against Naperville North’s Makaeylnn Woller-Li and Varsha Pamulapati, and both sides are putting up a fight.

It’s North with the serve, and Pamulapati is ready on defense, which starts a back-and-forth at the net, leading to a Huskie point.

Now Pamulapati is serving, and it’s Liu with a fierce return to start the rally. Some strategic shots to the corners are interrupted by Woller-Li’s defense as she sends it to the line for a point. The match goes to a tiebreaker third set, and Naperville North has the opportunity to level out the scoreboard.

Lily Tang is serving for the Mustangs in set three, as the Huskies send a shot deep into no man’s land, and Tang responds with a deep corner shot. Liu with strong defense at the net, and then Tang again with an aggressive swing to end the rally and get the point.

Liu is serving for the Mustangs as the sun sets on the day. Woller-Li and Liu send it to the deep corners until Woller-Li swings hard with Tang returning. Pamulapati slams the ball on defense and then it’s a short court rally to end the set, and end the day. Metea Valley battles in the long set and claims the doubles victory and the overall win, beating Naperville North 5-3.

