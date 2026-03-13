Metea Valley girls water polo sails past Lincoln-Way West

It’s time for more water polo action as Metea Valley girls’ water polo takes on Lincoln-Way West. The Mustangs look to start their season off strong with conference play around the corner. Lincoln-Way West looks to defend its home pool after a win over Bremen. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Mustangs strike first

Metea’s Leah Wojciechowski applies the pressure early as the Mustang fakes out the Warrior defense for the score.

Later in the quarter, Lincoln-Way’s Liv Senesac sets up Ellie Trench in front of the goalie. The shot is out of reach of Mustang goalie Macy Schroeder for the score. Metea leads 2-1 with 3:26 left in the quarter.

Moments later, Mustang Natalie Kosta passes to Makayla Paulding with only the Warrior goalie to beat. The Senior’s shot sneaks through to extend the Mustang lead.

The Metea offense remains on fire as Mikayla Paulding connects with Natalie Kosta, attacking the goal. Kosta’s shot finds the back of the net for another Metea goal. At the end of the first, Metea Valley leads 6-1.

The Warriors look for answers

Into the second, as the Mustang offense continues to build off its momentum. Taylor Biederman takes the long shot for the goal as the lead grows for the visitors.

Lincoln-Way’s Isabella Shenberger provides a spark for the Warriors with the score off the penalty shot. The Warriors cut into the Mustang lead but still trail 7-2.

Midway through the quarter, Mustang Ally Rivero’s shot soars high through the air and finds the left corner of the goal.

Metea goalie Rylee Rhoads stops the Warrior shot and looks to set the offense. The Warrior defense applies the pressure as Natalie Briese gets the steal and Ellie Trench gets her second goal of the game. Going into halftime, Metea leads 9-3.

Metea Valley rides off with the victory

The Mustang offense continues to impress in the second half as Leah Wojciechowski gets her second goal of the game, as the black and gold lead 10-3.

Lincoln-Way continues to fight as Ellie Trench secures the hat trick as her shot gets past the Mustang goalie.

Late in the third, Metea continues to stay aggressive on offense as Leah Wojciechowski finds Natalie Kosta. The Mustang’s shot bounces past the Lincoln-Way goalie for Kosta’s fourth goal of the game. Going into the final quarter, Metea leads comfortably, 15-4.

Metea Valley’s Rylee Rhoads recovers the loose ball as her shot gets past the goalie for the score. The Mustangs lead 16-4 with under two minutes remaining. Metea Valley goes on to pick up its first win of the season over Lincoln-Way West, 17-5.

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