Metea Valley remains undefeated with a win over Naperville North in girls bowling

Metea Valley remains undefeated as they enter play at Fox Bowl, home of both the Metea Valley and Naperville North girls bowling teams, facing off tonight in a DVC showdown. The Huskies look to bounce back after a tough loss to their crosstown rivals, Naperville Central, last week. The Mustangs enter tonight on a hot streak with a record of 4-0, after beating Neuqua Valley yesterday.

Huskies Start Strong, but Mustangs Win Game 1

Michelle Baek is up first for the blue and orange. She crushes this strike, and Naperville North is off and rolling with early momentum.

Vita Klein is up for North and buries this bowling ball right down the middle with another strike for the Huskies, keeping the momentum rolling.

The Mustangs respond with a strike of their own as Emma Parli knocks down ten pins for Metea Valley to continue the fight.

Not to be outdone, Emma’s sister Gray Parli is up for the black and gold now, and she knocks this spare down for the Mustangs take the first game 751-612.

Mya Moore takes the Mustangs to victory in Game 2

Mya Moore sets the tone in game 2, securing the spare from the pocket for Metea as the Mustangs are off to a good start.

Moore follows that up with a stellar strike down the lane to get Metea on a roll!

Gracie Weidman is up for North, and she rounds out game 2 with a great throw for a spare from the pocket.

Gray Parli closes out the second game with a strong performance, lighting up the lanes as she gets four strikes in a row. She ends the night with a score of 452. Metea takes game two 659-587.

Metea Valley remains undefeated as they claim Game 3

Lydia Zbiegiel is up next for Naperville North, and she buries the spare for the orange and blue.

Abby Kot responds with a spare of her own for the Mustangs and continues the push for a Metea win.

Moore can’t be stopped, and she nails another strike for the Mustangs to end the night atop the leader board, earning an impressive 493 points for the black and gold.

Baek sends another strike down the middle for North and ends the night as the leader for the Huskies with 425 points. Metea Valley remains undefeated, toppling the Huskies 2059 to 1691 in conference play.

