Metea Valley softball hits five home runs to get past Waubonsie

Metea Valley softball hits a stretch of DVC games, as the Mustangs host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Mustangs are undefeated in conference play and will look to continue the streak. For the Warriors, they sit second in the DVC standings.

Waubonsie Valley softball starts as good as you can ask for

Gia Cobert gets the bats started for the Warriors. Her bouncing ground ball is fielded by second base but the throw isn’t in time.

Following Hannah Laub’s single put runners at first and second, Aislee Morgan singles through the shortstop and third base gap loading the bases with no outs.

The first out is made by Samantha Wiertelak flying out to leftfield. But the throw back to third goes too high and Cobert comes into score with the Warriors striking first.

With one out and runners on second and third, Lily Elsea gets a hold of the pitch and drives it to deep center field, and gets over the wall for a home run. Warriors take a 4-0 in the top of the first.

Metea Valley softball responds with a solid top of the first

In the bottom of the first, Reese Valha wastes no time answering with her solo homerun to make the score 4-1.

Sydney Eakin doubles to the wall after working the count. This brings in Grace Freely to score and Genevieve Gonzalez advances to third.

Erwin hits a fly ball deep enough to centerfield, Gonzalez tags up and scores from third making it a 4-3 Warriors lead after the first inning.

Valha and the Mustangs continue to hit moonshots over the fence

After a scoreless top of the second, Reese Valha sends yet another deep ball making Cobert go to the wall and tie the game at four with her second home run of the game.

Once again Charlie Benesh pitches a scoreless frame in the top of the third as she strikes out Cobert looking. Benesh pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.

Eakin in the bottom of the third hits one deep but falls just short of a home run, landing on the warning track. Her doubles gets things going for the Mustangs.

It brings up Elena Gonzalez who has a runner in scoring position with no outs. She singles to left centerfield and the pinch runner for Eakin, Rayma Miller, comes into score to give them the lead.

Morgan Cleveland gets her first hit of the game, a single that drives in Gonzalez making it a 6-4 Mustangs lead.

Up to bat for her third time, Valha sends out her third homerun of the game! This time a two-run shot to left field extends the Mustang lead to 8-4. Valha ends with three hits, a walk, and four RBIs.

Genevieve Gonzalez and Metea keep pouring on runs

Freely keeps the rally going as she hits a standup triple to the opposite field. everyone is now getting in on the action.

Genevieve Gonzalez brings in Freely from third giving the Mustangs a 9-4 lead in the bottom of the third.

The home runs don’t stop for the Mustangs. Claire Desrosiers hits a line drive to left center and all Cobert can do is watch. The Mustatngs pour on seven runs in the bottom third inning making it 11-4 Metea Valley.

In the top of the fourth, Grace Riggs hits a solo home run to left field, trying to ignite a rally from the Warriors. She makes the score 11-5.

The batting order flips and it’s the leadoff Cobert who starts a two-out rally as she hits an opposite-field double.

Laub answers the two-out rally, helping the Warriors trim the lead with a two-run homer to left center field. WV only trails 11-7.

Metea Valley softball hits five dingers to pull ahead 19-7

After holding the Warriors scoreless in the top of the fifth, the Mustangs added six runs bottom half of the inning. It’s capped off by a three-run home run from Genevieve Gonzalez to end the game by mercy rule. The Mustangs advance to 7-0 in conference with a 19-7 win over the Warriors.