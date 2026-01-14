Metea Valley girls narrowly beats the Redhawks during game three

Mustangs face Redhawks at Lisle Lanes for this DVC conference matchup in girls bowling as Metea Valley hosts Naperville Central. Metea can maintain its winning momentum after beating Downers Grove North on Monday. The Redhawks are also looking to extend their win streak after defeating Geneva on Wednesday. Both teams want to finish the regular season strong with regionals just weeks away. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks get ahead of Metea Valley in Game One

Leading off for the Redhawks is Alice Cecil, and she finds the pocket and knocks down this spare to get Naperville Central off to a good start.

Next up is Abby Kot for Metea Valley, and she claims a spare of her own for the Mustangs.

Eden Perez is up now for the black and gold, and she hits her mark with this strike right down the middle to knock down all 10 pins for the Mustangs.

Cecil responds, striking back with a strike for Central as the Redhawks keep it close here in game one.

We have Lizzie Atkins up, and she finishes game one with a strike! Atkins secures a 339 series on the night, as the Redhawks take game one 762-718.

Mya Moore leads Mustangs to a game two win

In Game Two, Grace Parli gets her team going with a fantastic strike for the Mustangs. She gets a 185 in game two and ends the night with a 479 series.

Maddie Davila is up for the red and white, and she locks in this spare for Central. Davila gets a 109 in game two and tallies a 420 series, second best on the team.

Mya Moore delivers a powerful strike as she gets rolling, knocks down all the pins, and looks to turn this game around.

Moore returns with another strike here as the Mustangs narrowly pass the Redhawks to take the lead.

Moore is on a roll as she secures her seventh strike in a row to help lift the Mustangs and take game two 907-627.

Mustangs narrowly beat Redhawks to take Game Three

Moore continues her stellar performance into game three with another strike. She finishes the night as the top bowler for Metea Valley with a stellar 556 series.

Shannon Lynch is up for Metea, and she topples all 10 pins down for a strike and finishes as the number three bowler for the black and gold with a 501 series.

The Redhawks continue to fight on as Aggie Dubovsky delivers a strike and also ends her night as the third-place bowler for Central, claiming a 411 series.

Abby Kot closed out game three with a strike to put this match away for the Mustangs and ended the night as the second top bowler for Metea Valley with a 530 series.

The Mustangs narrowly beat Redhawks 777-772 in game three, securing another conference win to remain undefeated, defeating Naperville Central 2402 pins to 2161 pins.

