Naperville Central girls volleyball narrowly escapes Metea Valley in three sets

Girls volleyball narrowly escapes the two-set matchup tonight for today’s showdown. Tonight’s matchup is the Metea Valley Mustangs on the road facing the Naperville Central Redhawks. The Mustangs come in with a chip on their shoulder after falling to Downers Grove North while the Redhawks look to defend home court again with another victory after defeating DeKalb. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Set one goes to Naperville Central

Metea starts the first set off hot as they quickly jump to a 5-0 lead after a return shot from Alana Schille and an ace from Ashley Ward. The Redhawks and Mustangs exchange points as we’re tied up at 11 until Annabelle Kritzer picks up an ace and Caroline Impey comes in for the kill as Central leads 13-11.

Central seeks to keep the scoring going as the two engage in a rally until Impey hammers it down for another kill. Following Impey’s kill, Kyel Seaton picks up an Ace to force a Mustang timeout as Central holds a 17-12 lead. One last opportunity here for the Mustangs in the first set, but it’s Impey on the kill to give the Redhawks a set one victory. 25-20

The Mustangs win set two

Ward starts the second set on fire as she delivers three aces, getting the Mustangs out to an early 5-0 lead, forcing the Redhawks into an early timeout. The Mustangs try to keep the scoring attack going, but the Redhawks can finally respond as Impey gets a kill for Central’s first points of the second set, trailing 11-1.

The Redhawks look to keep the scoring option open as the two enter another rally, but it’s Olivia Monteith on the kill, assisted by Mia Bondi, but trail 17-12. Central looks to stay alive as its set point trailing 24-22 as they get it over the net again, engaging in another rally, but this time it’s Mustang, Olivia Stewart slamming it home as Metea takes set two 25-22.

Third and final set underway, Metea attempts to return the ball over the net, but Impey shuts it down, setting the tone for the Redhawks as they jump out to a 5-0 lead. Central keeps pressing the attack in complete control of the final set as Kritzer gains another kill, extending the Redhawks lead to 11-5. The Mustangs attempt to stay alive as they refuse to let up on another central point, as they engage in another rally as Ava Guzaski dives for the save, setting up teammate Annie Burk for the kill, but they trail 17-10.

Naperville Central girls volleyball narrowly escapes with a game, set, match, to win it in three

Last opportunity here for the Mustangs on the serve, the two engage in their final rally of the night as Metea refuses to give up, Redhawk, Sophia Svingen says otherwise as she slams the door on the Mustangs as Central takes it in three sets.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!