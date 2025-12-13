Naperville Central’s Trinity Jones breaks her own record in victory over Naperville North

It’s time for another crosstown classic matchup as the Naperville North Huskies take on the Naperville Central Redhawks. Last season, both teams split the regular season series with road victories. Now, both teams are off to an impressive 7-1 start. Naperville North is on a two-game winning streak, while Naperville Central is one ahead with a three-game winning streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Kritzer, Hackett, and Jones start strong for Naperville Central

Redhawk Annabelle Kritzer gets the block and looks to push the pace. Kritzer throws it up court to Trinity Jones, who lays it in.

The Husky offense gets things going as Ema Gilvydis finds Sydney Smith in the corner for the trey ball. North ties the game up at 6 after back-to-back threes from Smith.

After a defensive stop, Jones is bringing up the ball for the Redhawks. She splits the two Husky defenders while attacking the basket before passing to Senior Erin Hackett for the three!

Later in the quarter, Hackett passes to Collette McInerney to avoid the Husky trap. McInerney bounces it to Annabelle Kritzer for the layup. Central leads 11-10.

With the first quarter winding down, North’s Ava Podkasik steps into her shot and drains the three-pointer. Going into the second quarter, the Huskies now lead 23-17.

Midway through the second quarter, Redhawk Hackett sends the ball up to Jones, who drills the contested three-point shot. Central retakes the lead, 26-23.

Kelly and Podkasik attack the basket to secure a Naperville North lead before the half

North’s Sam Kelly attacks the basket after the Ava Podkasik screen. Kelly swings it to the corner as Mia Podkasik hits the corner three. The Huskies retake the lead 28-26 with less than three minutes until the half.

Moments later, Husky Sydney Smith spins it to Sam Kelly near the logo. Kelly surges ahead and drops in the free-throw line jumper. Going into the half, North leads 37-29.

Early in the third quarter, the Redhawk offense show off their nice ball movement as Jones gets into the lane and floats it in over two Husky defenders.

Later in the quarter, Smith grabs the offensive board to keep the play alive for North. She dishes it over to Mia Podkasik for the three-ball. The Huskies lead 42-38.

Moments later, Hackett slashes into the paint before skipping it over to Jones who knocks down another Redhawk trey ball! Central retakes the lead 46-44.

After a strong third quarter, the Redhawks look to extend their lead going into the fourth. Hackett lobs it over to McInerney, who passes to Katelyn Kritzer for a three-pointer at the buzzer! Going into the final quarter, Central leads 57-46.

Into the fourth quarter, the Redhawks continue to stay red hot as Hackett passes to Annabelle Kritzer, who sets up Hackett for the nice trey ball from the right corner.

Husky Sam Kelly swings it out to Ava Podkasik who drills the contested trey ball. The Huskies have life, trailing 64-49 with less than six minutes remaining.

Naperville Central’s Trinity Jones breaks her own record

Naperville Central’s Trinity Jones continues her impressive performance after laying it in over the tough Husky defense while drawing the foul.

Jones continues her stellar senior season tonight by breaking Naperville Central’s single-game scoring record. The previous record was 43 points scored, held by Trinity Jones herself, and tonight she broke her own record with 44 points on the board.

After a strong second half, Naperville Central gets the big win over Naperville North, 83-51.

