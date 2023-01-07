Naperville North girls basketball victorious at home vs Metea Valley

It’s a matchup of Naperville North girls basketball versus the Mustangs of Metea Valley. Both teams are back in DVC action for the first time since 2022 and come in telling two different stories.

The Huskies earned a third-place finish at the Morton College Holiday Tournament, beating Benet Academy. They look to continue their quest for the DVC title.

The Mustangs come in looking for their first conference win of the season, though they won back-to-back games in their holiday tournament last weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North girls basketball edges Metea Valley in first-quarter defensive battle.

The game is off to a scrappy start as both teams force turnovers and play aggressive defense. Yet, Peyton Fenner finishes through the contact to earn the AND 1 and makes the free throw to open the scoring.

The Huskies look to their main scorer Layla Henderson. She gets the ball to fall with the spot-up three-pointer.

Both teams struggle for baskets, yet, Fenner does it herself as she drives to the paint, splitting the defense and finishing at the rim. The Huskies lead the Mustangs 18 to 8 after the first.

North stretch their lead over Metea .

Metea opens the second quarter on the offensive. Lucy Burk finds Raina Penttila, and she swishes the smooth turnaround jumper.

On high alert, Henderson snatches the inbound pass and completes the play as she finishes off the glass. Henderson and the Huskies take a commanding lead at halftime, 36-14.

Huskies continue to howl in the second half .

Despite the deficit, The Mustangs are still battling hard on the hardwood. Guard Reese Valha accelerates to split the double team and finishes with the floater.

Fenner answers right back with a solo effort of her own, grabbing the rebound going coast to coast, finishing with the euro step and layup at the rim. Huskies continue to keep their foot on the gas.

Metea Valley continues to play with pride as Sreehi Duggirala edges around her defender and finishes off the glass.

Peyton Fenner continues to contribute on both ends as she takes no prisoners, rejecting Lucy Burk at the hoop with the windmill block sending it into the stands. Huskies extend their lead to 46-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

Naperville North girls basketball finish strong in the 4th quarter.

Mustangs Reese Valha putting defenders in blenders with this move. She takes it right down the lane, pulling off the 360 spin move and kissing it off the glass for the layup.

The Huskies finish strong with plays coming from off the bench. Freshman Natalie Frimpong does it all here as she pick- pockets a mustang player and takes it the distance, finishing at the basket.

Lillie Bouska for North sealed the deal. She gets the rock on the baseline, drives into the paint, and finishes through the contact for the and 1.

Naperville North handle business as they move to 4-1 in the DVC, defeating Metea Valley 57-30.

