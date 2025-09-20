Neuqua Valley stays ahead of IC Catholic Prep for a Wheaton Classic win in girls volleyball

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball faces IC Catholic Prep at the Wheaton Classic tournament, now in its seventeenth year. After defeating Wheaton North earlier in the evening, the Wildcats are looking for their second consecutive victory in this pool play matchup against the Knights. The winner advances to the next round in pool play going into the weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley stays ahead in set one

Here’s the first play of the game. Off Tatum Kelly’s serve, the Knights counter with a nice dig by Jade Dimitrakos. The Wildcats respond with contact from Alexandra Durkin, set up by Tatum Kelly, and a nice placement on a tip by Ella Cole to put NV on the board first. The score is 1-0.

After four unanswered points, IC Catholic Prep responds. Kelly Cahill passes the ball to Marykate Hilgart, who sets it to Jade Dimitrakos for a kill in between the block. The Knights are on the board for their first point.

Neuqua Valley stays ahead, as Erin Ulger sends over an aggressive float serve. IC Catholic’s Mia Leischner passes to Hannah Cira, who sends it to Kelly Cahil,l and Cahill sends it over the net. Neuqua’s Tatum Kelly sends a back set to Addison Frisby for the hit, and we have a Wildcat point. Neuqua leads with a score of 12-4.

Neuqua’s Skyla Scherer is on serve. Julia Guttilla with a great diving pass to keep it alive for the Knights, then Kelly Cahill and Alli Keenan send it over. Kelly again with a setup, this time it’s a quick shot to Cole, who puts it away for another point. Wildcats now lead the Knights by ten.

ICC is getting some momentum back with a skillful float serve to the back line from Lexi Hoffman. Neuqua can’t send back over, for a Knights point. ICC is now down by six.

Wildcats lead 24-19, and Hoffman again with the serve. Durkin digs to Kelly, and Kelly dumps the ball over for the set point! Neuqua Valley wins the first set, 25-19

The Knights start strong in set two

Here we are at the start of set 2, and Neuqua has the serve. ICC’s Mia Leischner on serve receive with a pass to Marykate Hilgart, then a set Alli Keenan for the point. The Knights capture the momentum early on and lead 1-nil to start the second set.

IC Catholic continues to rally, and the Wildcats are down by three. When the ball comes to their side of the net Durkin passes, Kelly sets, and Ariana Owiti swings for a big point. The score is now 3-1 IC Catholic in the second set.

Neuqua Valley comes back after an ace by Anamaria Aldea, and it’s tied at 11. NV serves ICC pass, and then Marykate Hilgart sets it to Libby Phillips for an aggressive hit into Wildcat territory. The blue and gold are on the attack, as Aldea and Durkin help get the ball to Owiti for a perfectly placed tip shot, and Neuqua Valley secures the lead.

ICC Catholic Prep responds with stellar defense. Julia Guttilla, Hilgart, and Cahill keep the ball alive and send it over. Neuqua’s Addison Frisby attempts to send it back, but the ball is blocked by ICC’s Meggie Goggin, and she scores a defensive point for the Knights.

Offense at the net makes the difference for the Wildcats

Neuqua Valley stays ahead by 3 in the second set as we approach 25. Wildcat Kelly sends it to Durkin, and it’s a powerhouse to the floor in Knights territory. Neuqa Valley now leads by four, 21-17.

It’s 24-18 and Aldea has the serve. IC Catholic keeps it alive, but on the way over the net, it goes out of bounds for the Wildcats’ final point of the set and the match.

With that, Neuqua Valley takes the win over IC Catholic in two sets. That victory will see the Wildcats advance to the weekend of pool play.

