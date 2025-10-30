Neuqua Valley takes down Plainfield South girls volleyball in two sets

The Neuqua Valley Wildcats travel all the way to Plainfield South to face off against the Panthers in a girls’ volleyball showdown. The end of the fall season is getting closer, and this game determines what the regional game will look like. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Set one starts close, and is a battle all the way to 25

The score is tied 8-8 in the first set as Neuqua Valley’s Alex Durkin serves. Plainfield South receives and then sends a free ball over the net, only to see Neuqua Valley capitalize and send it to Ari Owiti, who swings hard off the block to end the rally. Wildcats lead by one.

But set one stays close as Alex Durkin serves again. Plainfield’s Olivia Sain passes the serve and then goes right into attacking with a swing that secures the point for the Panthers. The score is now 15-14, Neuqua ahead by one point.

Still in set one, and Panther Layla Spann serves. Neuqua Valley sends a tip over the net, and Grace Malek sends a tip right back. It’s a back-and-forth in the short court, and Plainfield South’s Allie Koeling gets a great diving save to keep it alive. Now Wildcat Tatum Kelly sets to Owiti, but the Panther block is there to end the rally! Malek and Abby Abrokwa secure the point for Plainfield South, who now only trails by three.

Set one is a fight from both teams! Kelly serves and on an overpass Neuqua Valley’s Riley Kulik places it perfectly to end the rally, and end the set. Wildcats take set one 25-20.

Now in set two, and Skyla Scherer serves for Neuqua. Panther Kaitlyn Wagnon passes and Malek sets to Sain for the swing. The block is there, but great defense from Leah Oehmke, Malek, and Jasmine Quidayan keep the rally going. It’s an out-of-system ball to Durkin, who attacks the block for a Wildcat point, Neuqua is up 3-1 to start the second set.

Neuqua Valley takes down Plainfield South with a commanding second set win

The wildcats are now up 7-2 as Alexi Cioffi serves, and Quidayan receives, as Malek sends it to Kaitlyn Wagnon who strikes and secures the point for Plainfield South. The Panthers keep fighting.

Here’s Durkin serving for Neuqua, and the ball doesn’t come back over for a Neuqua ace and a long serving run for Durkin. She’s not the only one, here’s Anamaria Aldea with another Wildcat ace leading to another long serving run.

Now Plainfield has the ball as Malek serves to Erin Ulger, and Kelly dumps the ball perfectly for another Neuqua Valley point. The Wildcats have a commanding lead of 20-6 over the Panthers. Despite the big lead, Plainfield South does not stop fighting. Oehmke passes the serve then preps for the attack, and it’s huge kill down the line for a Plainfield point.

Neuqua Valley keeps applying pressure. Panther Alexis Smith serves, and Aldea passes to Kelly for a smash hit from Ella Cole in the middle. The Wildcats maintain their lead as Cole gets one more kill to end the match. Neuqua Valley takes down Plainfield South 25-9 and claims victory in the match. They’ll continue play in another matchup later this week.

