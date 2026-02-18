Oswego East girls basketball gets the victory over Neuqua at the buzzer

It’s playoff time as the number nine seed, Neuqua Valley girls basketball takes on the eighth seeded Oswego East in the 4A Regional Semifinals. The Wildcats enter the post season winning six of their last eight games. The Wolves are riding into the playoffs on a five game winning streak. These two teams met back in January where Oswego East handily took care of Neuqua with a 74-43 win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s a tight game early on

Both teams start the game out strong on the defensive end. Neuqua’s Michalya Stone throws a stellar pass to Emerson McManis for the reverse layup to get the Cats on the board.

Oswego East’s Desiree Merritt attacks the Wildcat defense and throws a dime to Ja’liyah Shepard for the layup. Early on, the Wolves lead 3-2.

Later in the quarter, East’s Aubrey Lamberti can’t convert on the layup, however Sam Herrick secures the rebound for the Wolves and lays it in off the glass.

Both teams are clashing on offense

Early in the second as Desiree Merritt gets the rebound for the Wolves and looks to push the pace. Merritt goes coast-to-coast and knocks down the fadeaway in transition.

Neuqua’s Taylor Dobry inbounds to Stone, who looks to set up their offense. Stone passes to Quinn Sigal, back in the lineup after missing most of the year to injury, as she uses fancy footwork for the layup. The Wildcats trail 11-8.

Nicole Warbinsky gets into the lane and passes to Shepard in the corner. She drives to the basket before finding Lamberti cutting to the hoop for the layup to build the Oswego lead.

Later on, Wildcat Nalia Clifford uses the Alexis May screen and knocks down the big three-point-shot to help the Cats go out in front.

Alexis May passes to Taylor Dobry in the post. Dobry dishes it to Clifford in the corner as she drains the corner three. At the end of the first half, Neuqua leads 18-13.

Neuqua Valley looks to keep the scoring going

Desiree Merritt brings the ball up court for the Wolves early in the second half. At the top of the arc, Merritt finds Aubrey Lamberti for the trey ball.

Neuqua Valley’s Michalya Stone can’t convert on her midrange shot, however Quinn Sigal gets the offensive rebound and floats it in over the Wolves defense as the Cats lead 20-16.

The Wildcats look to run their offense through Nalia Clifford. The senior continues to catch fire for the Cats as she drains the contested midrange shot.

Halfway through the quarter, East’s Desiree Merritt gets into the lane as she splits the Neuqua defense for the layup.

Before the end of the third quarter, the Wolves dial up a play for Merritt as she knocks down the three ball to put her team up 25-24 heading to the fourth.

Wolves turn the game around

Into the fourth as Nalia Clifford attacks the Wolves defense but is double teamed. She attacks the defense once more before passing to Neuqua’s Quinn Sigal for the corner three to tie the game up at 27.

On the next Wildcat possession Clifford finds Sigal in the corner once more. Sigal fakes the three point shot and creates separation as for the mid range shot to retake the lead for the Wildcats.

The Wildcat offense continues to respond to every Oswego run. Wildcat Michayla Stone gives it to Clifford as the senior captain gets into the lane and converts the tough layup as the Wildcats lead 31-29.

East’s Inspire Fisher secures the rebound as she passes to Merritt. Merritt attacks the basket and floats it in for the layup as the Wolves lead 33-31.

With the clock winding down, Neuqua goes to Clifford for the final shot as she gets a good look but can’t convert. East’s Nicole Warbinsky gets the ball passes to Aubrey Lamberti and turns on the jets and goes for the floater in the paint. The shot rattles in as time expires!

Oswego East gets the thrilling win at the buzzer over Neuqua Valley, 35-33. Oswego East will take on the number one seed, Benet Academy for the regional championship on Thursday night.

