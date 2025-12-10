Redhawks girls bowling strikes to victory over the Huskies

Redhawks girls bowling strikes the lanes for a bowling showdown between crosstown rivals Naperville Central and Naperville North. The Redhawks triumphed over Neuqua Valley last week and have a chance to secure another DVC win tonight. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Michelle Baek gets a frame one strike

Michelle Baek, opens game one with a stellar strike in her first frame! Giving the Huskies some early momentum.

Following up on that incredible shot is Alice Cecil, in her first of many strikes for the evening, putting up a fierce fight for the Redhawks.

Another Redhawk, Olive O’Boyle comes right behind with a ringer of her own.

For the Huskies, Grace Weidman finishes off her frame with an impressive spare, putting up a stellar performance for Naperville North early on.

Central’s O’Boyle ends the first game with another strike, giving the Redhawks the edge.

Game Two for the Huskies starts with an assertive strike from Adrinne Black, lighting up the lanes.

The Redhawks keep up the lead with a strike from Harper Mayfield, continuing the push for Naperville Central.

Huskies keep fighting as Ruby Freeman continues her impressive performance with a spare, rounding out her frame and gaining momentum for Naperville North.

Harper Mayfield rounds out the second match with another spare from the pocket.

Redhawks girls bowling strikes to victory as Alice Cecil has near-perfect game

Meanwhile, Cecil sends strike after strike, earning herself a 252-point game, breaking the team record, and making Naperville Central girls’ bowling history in a fantastic showing!

Redhawks girls bowling strikes victory for Naperville Central, keeping the edge they needed to come out on top with 1969 points to Naperville North’s 1687, and the Redhawks tally one more DVC victory this season.

