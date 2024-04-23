Two great goals guide Naperville North girls soccer past Neuqua

Naperville North girls soccer looks to keep its successful season going at home in a DVC opener against Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats come in off an 8-1 win over Sandburg as they look to keep the momentum going. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley girls soccer creates early chances

Neuqua gets the first big chance of the game as freshman Gabrielle Smith plays a ball deep down the field that finds Allessandra Russo between two North Defenders. She gets fouled and draws a free kick in a dangerous spot.

The Wildcats can’t convert on the kick as it goes high and above the goal.

Safa Jeffery has the Wildcats knocking on the door again as she finds Alexis May who fires a right-footed shot that is saved by Olivia Ochsner.

Naperville North girls soccer gets to work and Abby Penn strikes from deep

It’s the Huskies’ turn as Claire DeCook gets loose but her shot is saved point-blank by Freshman keeper Quinn Sigal. DeCook tries to recover but it’s played out by the Neuqua defense.

Minutes later, a Huskies free kick flies into the box but Neuqua corrals it and sends it back out. Abby Penn wraps her foot around the ball and strikes it from 30 yards out, hitting the crossbar down for the goal. What a hit from the junior defender as the Ref takes some time call it good and Naperville North leads 1-0.

Alaina Chandola creates from the wing and Alexis May scores from the penalty spot

Less than 10 minutes remain in the first half, Alaina Chandola works the ball in the corner as she battles with Lily Radek. Chandola wins possession and flicks it on to Miabella Kraai. Kraai is fouled and the referee points to the spot. Neuqua now has a great chance to tie it up.

Alexis May wastes no time equalizing for the Wildcats, sending it into the top corner. It’s 1-1 at the break.

It’s still April but the Wildcats call on May again whose shot hits the post and comes up inches short of a goal early in the second half.

Claire DeCook scores late for Naperville North girls soccer

Late in the match, DeCook breaks free down the left side. She breaks past two defenders, and smashes one high and across the goal for the score!

That is all the Huskies need, as they win 2-1. Naperville North girls soccer improves to 1-0 in the DVC and 9-2-3 on the year.