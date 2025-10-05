Waubonsie Valley girls swimming glides over Naperville North for the DVC victory

Waubonsie Valley girls swimming glides to Naperville North for a late-season DVC matchup. With the DVC championship meet a few weeks away, both teams are looking to hit their stride. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Beginning with the 200-yard medley relay. North’s Delaney Lund and Waubonsie’s Mirabelle LaCoursiere are neck and neck, competing for the lead as the first swimmers in the pool. Lund has a slight advantage after getting to the wall first with LaCoursiere applying the pressure. Anchors Anna Honcharuk from Waubonsie and Husky Katelyn Vonnahme are neck and neck as the Warrior gets to the wall first. LaCoursiere, Brooklyn Landtiser, Abbey Brown, and Honcharuk finish first with an overall time of 1:53.2,5 with the Huskies not far behind with a time of 1:53.74

Time for the first individual race, the 200-yard freestyle. Warrior Estelle Castaneda has the early lead with North’s Sofia Oliveira and Warrior Madelyn Hartsell not far behind. The two Waubonsie teammates pull ahead, and the two compete for a first-place finish. Going down to the wire, Hartsell gets the victory with a time of 2:00.43, with Castaneda finishing in second place in 2:01.54 seconds. Jules Swatland gets the third-place finish for the Huskies.

The Warriors continue their strong start into the 200-yard individual medley with Warrior Abbey Brown out in front. Brown continues the strong start for the green and gold with the first-place finish with a time of 2:18.80. Brooklyn Landtiser takes second for Waubonsie just ahead of Husky Abby Pobozny in third.

Freshman Lacoursiere has her season-best butterfly time

Moving on to the 50-yard freestyle. Just like the first relay as North’s Delaney Lund and Waubonsie’s Mirabelle LaCoursiere side by side as the swimmers come flying down the pool for the fastest race of the night. In a photo finish, the Husky reaches the wall first in 25.05 seconds with LaCoursiere finishing in 25.45 seconds. Katelynn Vonnahme from North is just behind the top two in third place.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Lacoursiere, the talented freshman, goes head-to-head against fellow freshman Sofie Rutkowski from Naperville North. This time, it’s the Warrior who gets to the wall first, with Rutkowski a couple of seconds behind. A season-best time of 59.74 for Lacoursiere.

The Huskies look to build some momentum in the 100-yard freestyle. Laney Lund gets out to another strong start as Warrior Calin Ball is just a half-stroke behind. Down the final stretch, the Husky finishes on top in another close race with a time of 55.08 seconds as Calin Ball is next to reach the wall in 56.25 seconds.

Waubonsie Valley girls swimming glides to victory

Jumping ahead to the final race of the night, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Both teams looking to finish the night strong as LaCoursiere has the slight advantage for the Warriors over Pobozny swimming for North. LaCoursiere reaches the wall first, allowing Hartsell to extend their lead as North’s Sofia Oliveira looks to close the gap. After Malini Madiman continues to push the lead for the Warriors, Honcharuk glides through the water and reaches the wall first for the green and gold. LaCoursiere, Hartsell, Madiman and Honcharuk close out the night with a time of 3:45.92. North’s Pobozny, Oliveira, Jane Freeman and Jules Swatland finish in 3:52.68.

That helps Waubonsie Valley secure the team victory over Naperville North by the score of 122-64.

