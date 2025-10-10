Waubonsie Valley grinds out a three-set win over Metea Valley in girls volleyball

Waubonsie Valley travel to Metea Valley as both teams get the second half of conference play underway for girls volleyball. In the first meeting, it was the Warriors grinding out a three-set win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s a 4-4 tie until Eileen Wilson brings her deck and draws the ace. The early momentum stays with the home team, and Olivia Stewart steps in. She gets a block, but the Warriors keep it alive, so Stewart will do it again and gets the point to fall for the Mustangs.

The Warriors finally catch a break with Olivia O’Hara, by getting an ace, and that evens the set at 11. Four points later, Metea is up 15-11, and they add another tally with Ashley Ward setting up Allyse King, who delivers the kill.

Waubonsie stays aggressive in set one with a rally on the court. They reset after the send back as Chloe Gollaher caps the possession off with a kill, and the Warriors trail 19-17.

Metea keeps the momentum to secure set one

However, it’s Metea staying in complete control as we hit set point. The Warriors can’t send the ball back over, and the Mustangs win set one 25-21. Warriors flip the script as they get an ace from Kathryn Travis to give them a 3-0 lead.

Metea climbs back into it down one, and Wilson assists to Annie Burk, which pays off because Burk gets a kill.

Both teams remain deadlocked with Metea looking for that point, but the Warriors get the favor thanks to O’Hara passing to Addy Candrian, who sends it over the net and down for the point. WV continues to open up the floodgates and get more insurance from Anna Axelsen, who makes the heads-up kill to culminate in a 19-14 Warrior lead.

Despite the deficit, the Mustangs won’t give up. After a small rally, Stewart answers the call, by smacking the ball into the opponent’s face for the point. Now it’s set point for Waubonsie up 24-19. Travis makes two big defensive blocks, making the Mustangs scramble and unable to send it back and the Warriors force a third set with a 25-19 set two win.

Addi Candrian helps control the Warriors

Set three starts with yet another tie, and the Warriors continue to stay aggressive. On the reset, O’Hara serves to Candrian, who hits the ball just out of reach of any Mustang. This set remains but Waubonsie keeps it will. Metea with the send back and the Warriors call up Belle Black on the right side and sneaks it to the other end. It’s 13-10 Warriors.

The Mustangs are down but not out. They need a quick kill, and Ishana Harish grants their wish and trails 15-11.

Waubonsie Valley grinds out the win in three-set fashion

Though the last two sets are all about Waubonsie. Candrian delivers the knockout punch and kills number eleven, and the Waubonsie Valley grinds out a win in three sets over the Metea Valley.

