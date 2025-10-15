Willowbrook coasts by Naperville Central in girls’ Flag Football playoff matchup

Willowbrook coasts by the competition, but they’re facing Naperville Central’s winning record in today’s showdown. We’re nearing the end of the Naperville schools’ inaugural IHSA flag football season. Tonight’s contest sees South Elgin High School hosting the top-seeded Willowbrook Warriors, as they take on the Naperville Central Redhawks. The Redhawks come into tonight’s contest after shutting out Glenbard West 28-0, and have a chance to upset the top-seeded Warriors or end their first season of IHSA flag football. Let’s jump in. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks start strong, but Willowbrook scores first

Central starts their first drive off strong as Lyla Hope connects with Nicole Smith for a big gain.

The Redhawks look to press the attack, but Hope’s pass is intercepted by Elizabeth Pettinger, giving Willowbrook great field position.

Central brings the Warriors to a third down, but it’s no problem for Willowbrook as Marli Smrz connects with Jada Langston for the conversionLangston’s conversion is what the Warriors needed, and Smrz connects this time with McKenzie Edison for tonight’s first touchdown. Willowbrook coasts by Naperville Central defense and takes the lead 8-0 after a successful two-point attempt at the end of the first quarter.

Redhawks get the Warrior offense to fourth down this time, and the QB Smrz dodges a tackle to once again connect with Langston for another conversion before she’s tackled at the one by Malia Shen. This leads Willowbrook to another touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, extending their lead to 16-0.

Central needs momentum, and they find it on the defensive side of the ball. Rosena Mazza picks up a QB sack for the Redhawks, leading to a Warrior punt.

Willowbrook coasts by Naperville Central and extends their lead

Later, the Redhawks force another Warrior punt, but they’re faced with a third and forever. Mazza breaks off multiple blockers, and she makes the tackle behind the line of scrimmage! Central gets the energy and keeps fighting.

Mazza’s defensive efforts are putting the pressure on the Warriors, and they need to respond. Smrz with a great throw to Edison, and Edison jets passed the Redhawks to score her second touchdown of the night! The Warriors now hold a commanding lead of 22-0 at the half.

The Redhawks come out of the second half on fire as Lyla Hope makes some big completions to Tegan Smith and Grace Kozielski. But Central faces 4th down in the red zone, and Hope is attempting to connect with her wide receiver in the flats. The ball comes just short, the Redhawks are empty-handed. Willowbrook would go on to defeat Naperville Central 28-0, scoring another touchdown late in the second half.

Willowbrook coasts by Naperville Central will play in the state competition on Saturday. This marks the end of the historic 2025 flag football season for Naperville schools. Congratulations on a fantastic first season to Naperville Central and all our local teams.

