Girls Hockey New Trier vs. Naper Valley Warriors 12.18.22

The Naper Valley Warriors is a girls hockey a team combined with teams from six of our local schools. More teams are in the mix such as Oswego, Oswego East, Plainfield East, and Bolingbrook. This year the Warriors are off to a great start with a 7-4-2 record with a couple months left in the regular season. Now as we hit the home stretch of December they take on New Trier a team the Warriors beat 4-1 back on December 4th. Will we see a similar scenario? Find out at all seasons.

Fresh off a win over Fenwick Naper Valley is back at all season taking on New Trier. The Trevians are looking for revenge after falling to the Warriors on December 4th. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Period

In the first period the Trevians are on the attack but Warrior goalie Katie Sheehan uses her skate to help knock the puck away.

Now Naper Valley is looking for a goal opportunity with Bella Zolezzi but it’s denied at the doorstep.

Second Period and Naper Valley finally breaks through

Doughnuts remain on the board in the second period as Grace Littler quickly catches everyone off guard for the first goal of the game. Great heads up play by Littler to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

He comes McKenna Walsh like a runaway train and she puts the puck in to make it 2-0 in Naper Valley’s advantage.

Oh we’re not done yet in the second period. Warriors win a face off and here’s Walsh assisting to Avery Hayward who score yet another goal. Score is now 3-0.

Warriors keep on scoring in period three

To a new period yet it's still the same for the Warriors. This Madeline McKenna gets in on the scoring and that's all Naper Valley needs for the win.